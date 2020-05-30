DMCA Vs Hacker

This week featured a large kerfuffle over a hack that you probably read about here on Hackaday: [Neutrino] wedged an OLED screen and an ESP32 into a Casio calculator. REACT, an anti-counterfeiting organization, filed DMCA copyright takedowns on Casio’s behalf everywhere, including GitHub and YouTube, and every trace of [Neutrino]’s project was scrubbed from the Internet.

The DMCA is an interesting piece of legislation. It’s been used to prevent people from working on their tractors, from refilling printer ink cartridges, and to silence dissenting opinions, but it’s also what allows us to have the Internet that we know and love, in a sense.

In particular, the “safe harbor” provision absolves online platforms like YouTube and GitHub from liability for content they host, so long as they remove it when someone makes a copyright claim on it. So if a content owner, say Casio, issues a takedown notice for [Neutrino]’s GitHub and YouTube content, they have to comply. If he believes the request to be made in error, [Neutrino] can then file a counter-notice. After ten to fourteen days, presuming no formal legal action has been taken, the content must be reinstated. (See Section 512(g).)

cardboard cnc machineBoth the takedown notice and counter-notice are binding legal documents, sworn under oath of perjury. Notices and counter-notices can be used or abused, and copyright law is famously full of grey zones. The nice thing about GitHub is that they publish all DMCA notices and counter-notices they receive, so here it is for you to judge yourself.

Because of the perjury ramifications, we can’t say that the folks at REACT who filed the takedown knowingly submitted a bogus request in bad faith — that would be accusing them of breaking federal law — but we can certainly say that it looks like they’re far off base here. They’re certainly not coders.

The good news is that the code is back up on GitHub, but oddly enough the video describing the hack is still missing on YouTube.

But here’s how this looks for Casio and REACT: they saw something that was unflattering to a product of theirs — that it could be used for cheating in school — and they sent in the legal attack squad. If that’s the case, that’s rotten.

  2. The video for the hack was up earlier in the week, maybe they DMCA’d the code first as a distraction? I ended up reading other DMCA requests, most amusing was one for an avatar, and the other amusing one was the BSA DMCAing an IBM account. But I suppose IBM deserves it for labeling their themes as “IBM Confidential”

  4. This is a lot like saying you can’t drop a Dodge V8 engine into your old Ford Pinto. I can’t see how the DMCA would have any legal applicability in this case at all. If he disassembled Casio firmware, yes maybe, But just reusing the carcass of a calculator?? Well, if push comes to shove, it all depends on who has the most well paid lawyers. You can get all the justice you can afford in this society.

    1. > I can’t see how the DMCA would have any legal applicability in this case at all.

      It doesn’t, but it still allows corporations to shut you up by forcing the content host to take you down – at least temporarily – while they try to figure out a proper legal response to shut you down for good, or harass you as much as possible.

      1. The real problem with DMCA is that it lacks any anti-abuse mechanisms. In real world if you call an emergency service with false alarm, you might end up paying a fine, or covering the expenses of emergency service going into action for no reason, or even end up in jail; depending on country you are in. With DMCA anyone can harass any content creator with no legal problems. And the victim has no real legal way to fight back. But that happens when corporations make laws in USA to protect themselves…

    2. It’s applicable because it’s one of the few ways to try and silence other people without any legal consequences.
      If Casio resorted to threats of violence or physical violence, they *might* end up in legal trouble. It’s at least a risk they don’t need to take.
      With the DMCA then Casio doesn’t need to involve the legal system at all, it’s risk free for them.

    3. No, I don’t think it is applicable. It can certainly be (and is being) misapplied to shut this fellow down. Sometimes just a bit of sword rattling from an important sounding lawyer/corporation is enough to send someone running for their life for good. Right or wrong, do I have the money to fight this?

      I am trying to remember the proper legal lingo. If this went to court, they would have to prove that this particular law had something to say about this particular situation. But in any case, the DMCA sucks. But we all know it is there to “protect” the people with money and money is what makes things happen in this country.

      1. First of all, the sword rattling can and usually does backfire. There was a case of famous youtuber in my country, who bought meat from particular “premium” manufacturer and reviewed it on his channel. His review was basically showing, how low quality the meat was. They threatened him with legal action for that, they tried to harass him, to force him to remove the video. This backfired against them extremely hard. Everyone attacked that company for this…

        Second, if you are a small content creator, or designer, and some big company tries to steal your work, DMCA will protect you as long as you can prove that they tried to steal your work…

