The influx of cheap laser cutters from China has been a boon to the maker movement, if at the cost of a lot of tinkering to just get the thing to work. So some people just prefer to roll their own, figuring that starting from scratch means you get exactly what you want. And apparently what [Mike Rankin] wanted was a really, really small laser cutter.
The ESP32 Burninator, as [Mike] lovingly calls his creation, is small enough to be in danger of being misplaced accidentally. The stage relies on tiny stepper-actuated linear drives, available on the cheap from AliExpress. The entire mechanical structure is two PCBs — a vertical piece that holds the ESP32, an OLED display, the X-axis motor, and the driver for the laser, which comes from an old DVD burner; a smaller bottom board holds the Y-axis and the stage. “Stage” is actually a rather grand term for the postage-stamp-sized working area of this cutter, but the video below shows that it does indeed cut black paper.
The cuts are a bit wonky, but this is surely to be expected given the running gear, and we like it regardless. It sort of reminds us of that resin 3D-printer small enough to fit in a Christmas ornament that [Sean Hodgins] did a while back. We’d suggest not trying to hang this on a tree, though.
8 thoughts on “Tiny Laser Cutter Puts Micro Steppers To Work”
Yay, resolution: ~10μm, backlash: ~500μm. I wonder where that backlash came from, is it from mechanism or from stage mounting?
I know, the backlash on the video is visible from miles away…
Since the laser does not put any cutting force on the machine (cough…mOmEnTum oF phOToN…cough…), i think the backlash problem can be easily solved by preloading the carriages. In such tiny machine, the rubberband would probably be enough.
Do you maybe know actual resolution of that drives (steps per mm)? I couldn’t find it anywhere. Also: nice build.
What”s the laser output power? (Both specified and actual, which can be significantly different)
What’s the safe power limit for avoiding instant permanent eye damage?
Where is the shielding to prevent the beam entering eyes, either from reflections or directly if the laser becomes detached?
Remember the standard wall sign in laser labs: “do not look at laser beam with remaining eye”.
I guess the laser power is not much higher than fancy laser pointer. You can tell by lack of heatsinks or any other cooling. It probably only burns black stuff when properly focused and will get significantly less lethal with increasing distance, as it gets out of the focus…
Where instant and permanent blindness is concerned, guessing is negligent.
Do not look at open class 3B laser with remaining eye.
Yes indeed. From https://www.lasersafetyfacts.com/3B/ we have
“Class 3B visible-light lasers are hazardous for eye exposure. They can cause burns to the retina. A person cannot turn away or blink fast enough to prevent retinal eye injury from a nearby Class 3B laser. ”
“At the low end, around 5 to 50 milliwatts, a Class 3B laser poses a moderate risk of eye injury. … At the high end, around 250 to 500 milliwatts, even a brief exposure could cause retinal damage.”
“The Nominal Ocular Hazard Distance (NOHD) for a lower-powered 50 mW Class 3B visible-beam laser with a tight beam (0.5 milliradian divergence) is 330 ft (100 m). The Nominal Ocular Hazard Distance (NOHD) for the most powerful 499 mW Class 3B visible-beam laser with a tight beam is 1,050 ft (320 m).”