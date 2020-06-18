In today’s market, and expensive high-precision bench meter will have a host of features: graphs, alarms, averaging, and more. It will probably even use an operating system. However, old meters can still get the job done at a price that you can actually afford. A case in point is the Fluke 8842A, solid meters with 5.5 digits of resolution and the ability to do two or four wire resistance measurements. They are built like tanks and are surprisingly affordable, especially if you consider what they went for when new. [Illya Tsemenko] recently updated a log about repairing such a meter, and there is a lot of good information about them if you own one or are thinking about one.
The biggest problem with repairing these meters is that there are several custom parts including the display that are essentially unavailable. For that reason, [Illya] took a meter with a broken display and used it to source parts for another meter.
Someone had already worked on this meter and there were some suspicious mods. For example, a matched set of JFETs gave way to four individual FETs. Perhaps they were hand matched, but perhaps they were not, which could cause lots of measurement errors.
The meter uses a patented recirculating remainder A/D technique. The patents give a good overview of how it works and are linked in the post. The issue with the meter turned out to be cracked glass in a thin film resistor network that had caused the resistors to change values. This is one of those components that would be very hard to source, but luckily it was good in the donor meter.
These are great old meters and well worth their cost and bench space. If you want something more steampunk, maybe use a clock as a bench meter. Of course, for many uses, a cheap meter will do just fine.
6 thoughts on “Repairing A Workhorse Bench Meter”
A fine meter that a one time I used at work. I have never found the combination of functionality, repairability, and price to put more than 4-1/2 digits on my personal bench. Price being key. My bench workhorse is still an 8000A, and an HP3475 (3-1/4 digit autoranging from the paleolithic era) is my secondary. 4-1/2 digits come in the modern import form factor, having been free from a contract job.
This is a very nice writeup, and makes my slightly (very slightly) more willing to consider gear of the era in need of repair. Thanks for the link.
I enjoyed reading the repair log.
Several months back, I purchased an HP 3455A 5.5-6.5 digit voltmeter which cost around the price of a new car when it was produced, but now can frequently be had for ~$100 shipped. The internals were super clean, and while I don’t know the accuracy of its AC measurements (which I currently don’t care about), or resistance, I did compare DC to a 10V voltage reference from VoltageStandard and it was bang on. While bulky, these precision bench meters from the late 1970s to 80s are impossible to beat price-wise when you want accuracy and high resolution.
It’s actually pretty incredible how much you can get for $100, at least in the US. It’s the amount I frequently buy once expensive equipment for.
I got a $5000 hard drive for $2 but only a $800 scope for $10 in the test equipment line so far. I keep narrowly missing stuff.
Well, don’t give up. I’m sure you’ll score a good deal eventually.
/S
Nice writeup, I still have an 8842A on my bench. Still gets calibrated, it’s never out much.