When working on a project, plenty of us will reach for an Atmel microcontroller because of the widespread prevalence of the Arduino platform. A few hackers would opt for a bit more modern part like an ESP32. But these Arduino-compatible platforms are far from the only microcontrollers available. The flash-based PIC family of microcontrollers is another popular choice. Since they aren’t quite as beginner or user-friendly, setting up a programmer for them is not as straightforward. [Tahmid] needed to program some old PIC microcontrollers and found the Pi Pico to be an ideal programmer.
The reason for reaching for the Pico in the first place was that [Tahmid] had rediscovered these decade-old microcontrollers in a parts bin but couldn’t find the original programmer. Thanks to advances in technology in the last ten years, including the advent of micropython, the Pico turned out to be the ideal programmer. Micropython also enables a fairly simple drag-and-drop way of sending the .hex file to the PIC, so the only thing the software has to do is detect the PIC, erase it, and flash the .hex file. The only physical limitation is that the voltages needed for the PIC are much higher than the Pico can offer, but this problem is easily solved with a boost converter (controlled by the Pico) and a level shifter.
[Tahmid] notes that there’s plenty of room for speed and performance optimization, since this project optimized development time instead. He also notes that since the software side is relatively simple, it could be used for other microcontrollers as well. To this end, he made the code available on his GitHub page. Even if you’re more familiar with the Arduino platform, though, there’s more than one way to program a microcontroller like this project which uses the Scratch language to program an ESP32.
6 thoughts on “Saving PIC Microcontrollers With DIY Programmer”
Nice article and a clever fix for his problem.
As to the level of “User-Friendly-ness” between flashing PIC and Arduino, I see no great distinction. Just read the docs. Both work well, I have had no issues either way. I have used different PIC’s, embedded in thousands of RF/microwave production units, all being flashed by line workers. Flashing PICs were the least of my issues. Most of my issues were at Ku band and up.
Yes, Arduino is more beginner friendly. Once you’ve reached a reasonable level of knowledge though it becomes easy to forget what it was like to not know things.
A not insignificant portion of the Arduino user base doesn’t have a basic knowledge of electronics, rather they have a rudimentary knowledge of basic circuits, switches, lights and a voltage source. That’s ok.
I spent an ungodly amount of time getting an STM32 dev environment set up and working. I was able to reprogram the device I had for LoRaWAN and do what I needed with it. But, actually getting everything up and working was a big lift. Meanwhile, I have electronics / RF background as well as extensive knowledge on computers. I’m pretty sure some STM32 users would have laughed at my issues getting the environment to be useful, I’m sure theirs works just fine 90% of the time and they’d think I was an idiot.
It’s easy to forget what it’s like to not know something that later becomes obvious. It’s hard to remember what it was like to not know something. Being able to remember what it was like and present information in a useful manner to those without that knowledge is a significant skill. Most educational material does this poorly, it’s why hands on instruction can fill the gap.
Arduino has an approachable ecosystem with a nice range of support for 3 and 5v electronics. It’s fault tolerant enough that looking at it wrong isn’t going to give you any grief. There’s a number of sites and blogs to find online to provide instruction and ideas.
It’s not hard for me to remember what it was like to not know something, because I get reminded each time I am not able to remember that something.
Well, setting up the dev environment for my STM32 board was actually the easiest thing to do. Choosing WHICH dev environment turned out to be harder. There are multiple choices. I settled in PlatformIO.
But the really hard part was figuring out WTH my STM32 boards were not programmable, or some things don’t quite work.
And you know what? Turns out that there are a bunch of Chinese clones, which are all incomplete one way or another.
I will +1 on the ‘hack’ here, but my experience with components flopping around on my bench connected by Dupont jumpers does not give me a warm ‘n fuzzy feeling about the the reliability of the prototype. I’m thinking that weekend-programmers would be better served to buy a PIC programmer from AliExpress, eBay, or Amazon. More experienced hardware folk can put the circuit into a permanent build eliminating the ProtoBoards & jumpers.
Trying to “debug” a non-working programmer will drive a novice beyond the state of mental recoverability.
I see that the python code is using Assembler NOPs to achevieve precise timings, i am wondering if the same could be achieved with Arduino code (in a portable way so that it works on different microcontrollers with different clocks speeds). Trying to convert that code of z ch32v003 flasher to something portable to other micros:
https://gitlab.com/BlueSyncLine/arduino-ch32v003-swio/-/blob/main/swio.c
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)