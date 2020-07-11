Hackaday Made Me Buy It!

Reading Hackaday is great! You get so many useful tips from watching other people work, it’s truly changed nearly everything about the way I hack, especially considering that I’ve been reading Hackaday for the past 15 years. Ideas, freely shared among peers, are the best of the free and open-source hardware community. But there’s a dark downside: I’m going CNC mill shopping.
It all started with [Robin]’s excellent video and website tutorial on his particular PCB DIY procedures. You see, I love making PCBs at home, because I’m unafraid of chemistry, practiced with a rolling pin and iron, and super-duper impatient. If I can get a board done today, I’m not waiting a week, even if that means an hour of work on my part.
Among other things, he’s got this great technique with a scriber pen and a cleverly designed registration base that make it easy for him to do nearly perfectly aligned two-sided boards with a resolution approaching etching. The ability to make easy double-sided boards, with holes drilled, makes milling attractive, but the low resolution of v-cutter milled boards has been the show-stopper for me. If that’s gone, maybe it’s time to take a serious look.
And heck, making PCBs is really just the tip of the iceberg for what I’d want to do with a CNC mill. Currently, I do dodgy metalworking with an x-y table and a drill press, some of which may someday land me in the hospital. But if I had a mill, I’d be doing all sorts of funny wood joinery and who knows what else. I lack experience with a mill, but coincidentally, we just had a Hack Chat on Linux for machine tools this week. You see? It’s all conspiring against me.
The only question left is what I should get. I’m looking at the ballscrew 3040 range of CNCs, and maybe upgrading the spindle. I’d like to mill up to aluminum, but don’t really need steel. What do you think?
Love your writing style, Elliot! We need more Elliot articles!
Budget?
If you want the most bang for the buck in small CNC with high accuracy- and you’re serious about this since you mentioned ballscrew accuracy- get yourself a Taig mill.
Specifically, go to either Cartertools (nice people excellent customer service)- or get it without stock motor from Glock CNC, and get an upgraded motor.
Glock sells a lot of high accuracy upgrades for Taig, as well as a few other popular makes. Brushless VFDs too. Custom spindles available with ABEC bearings in many sizes after you save up. Even a plate that you can bolt a QCTP to and turn the mill into a good lathe.
You’ll be able to do aluminum, steel, titanium, tool steel- anything you will ever want. The machine is small- but designed well, and there’s decades of proven concept behind that engineering.
Anything cheaper isn’t worth adding ballscrews, and there’s too much much more expensive that’s huge or not worth it for the size.
Not a Taig rep, I just know the machines well.
And this is why I come back to Hackaday articles:
1) For well written articles, but also
2) for excellent suggestions by members.
Thank you to both of you!
You’re welcome :)
I work as a tool & die machinist for my day job- so I don’t want something that just “can cut aluminum”.
If you’re going to get a mill and you want to do more than PCB milling- get a real mill. Something that can actually cut any material properly. Everything else just feels like a toy to me. Plenty of respectable, well made tools for light duty stuff that aren’t toys, but if it’s going to claim to do more than light work and be a mill- its a toy if it can’t cut steel.
You don’t have to have 10k$ to cut steel. Just have higher standards, and research.
PCB milling and light aluminum can be done perfectly well with any number of commercial or homebuilt routers- they aren’t a joke to me. But if you want to really do serious work with serious accuracy, get something that stands up to the job.