Building a PCB at home can be frought. If you’re etching, there are chemicals and the nuances of toner transfer. If you’re milling, getting the surface height just right, and not breaking those pointy little v-cutters is always a challenge. [Robin] has tips for both of these cases, and solves a lot of the common hassles by using a milling machine.
Whether he’s scraping away etch resist or entire copper isolation lines, [Robin] uses a non-spinning scratching tool instead of a v-bit: they’re more robust and cut every bit as well. He’s got tips for using FlatCam and KiCAD to make scratched-out traces. His registration system allows him to get double-sided boards with a minimum of hassle. And as a bonus, he’s doing some experimentation with embedding SMT parts inside the boards as well. Be sure that you check out his whole guide, or just watch the video embedded below.
We’re pretty sure you’ll pick up a trick or two, and maybe you’ll be convinced to bite the bullet and invest in a nice mill. If you’d like a more traditional take on PCB milling, try out our own [Adil Malik]’s guide.
12 thoughts on “Making PCBs The Easy Way”
The title should have been “MAKING PCBS THE HARD WAY” . Why anyone in the world would even bother wasting their time on doing it this way anymore amazes me. You can get qty. 5, 4″ x 4″ pcb with mask and silkscreen for like $6.00 all day long now. Just makes no sense.
Here, turnaround for china orders is between 1.5 and 3 weeks. So for quick prototyping – why not.
Local pcb factory gives 3-4 day turnaround for quck orders, but they are more than 6$.
If I’m working on something I don’t want to wait that long for the next iteration or parts to arrive (though I still have to far too often). Homefab might be more expensive in both materials and your own time investment and still be really worth it as do you don’t have to wait for shipping/customs so can actually get your project done much faster.
If you only do really really simple PCB were no dimension or layout feature is critical you will probably get something that works first time. But anything with complex layout – highspeed, precision pads for tiny ball grids/small pcb layer connectors its never going to be perfect on the first run, it might not even work at all, so being able to get it perfected with the undoubtably larger features than the profab can provide so if it works on your homemade it will work when outsourced. And if its a one off bespoke board you only need one of them this is perfection (and should you then recreate the project the design is already valid and should be trivial to outsource if you want to)!!
And what I’ve seen so far of this method looks like it might well become the method I adopt for my next pcb have to do some more looking at its limitation etc but it looks damn neat.
When shipping for those $6 PCBs still costs $35 minimum, not even thinking about customs procedures and fees, this is definitely still the easy way.
Consider it “just in time” and prototyping manufacturing.
When testing things or dealing with time limited things, it’s best to keep it local.
It starts making a whole lot of sense if you need to tweak something, and you need it now. For production, nothing beats professional manufacturers, but for prototyping, homebrew PCBs rock!
I woke up this morning to no T-Mobile home internet. My router is up on the roof, and after disassembly it seems to connect with pogo pins to some frame with copper strips for LTE & wifi. I de-soldered a bluetooth serial thing I’ve been saving just for this & stole the ANT connector. I also have a LTE repeater thing with a pad ANT. I cut a no copper section out of a previously etched board and used this copper tape I ordered from wish a while ago. put it together & clamped with a HF plastic C clamp. I woke up 6:30 am with no netz, and had it up by 8am. I may eventually 3d print the frame with a connector on it ( a couple actually), but for fast prototyping the copper tape is the really fast way. No way was I waiting for acid.
I use a laser engraver the same way to remove the spray paint coat from the copper before the acid. Quick and simple.
I’ve never ever broken a V-bit. End mills and 0.8 mm drills may break, but I can’t really see how you could break a V-bit.
It’s very easy.
All it takes is a little mistake in programming a CNC machine. Just have a look at “CNC Crash” on youtube and you’ll find plenty of broken mills and worse.
Crashes of CNC machines are so common (and expensive) that some manufacturers put in special break plates to save the spindle motors and bearings in such events.
A diamond tipped tool as used for engraving glass works a treat. I have done this a few times on an engraving machine and have found that spinning the tool at about 1000 rpm makes for a very clean finish. Roland engraver suppliers have them. Part number ZDC-A4000