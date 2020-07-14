Getting retro hardware up and running again is sometimes a feat, and the amount of effort needed tends to go up exponentially with increased hardware age. Getting an IDE hard drive running again is one thing, but things like peripherals on truly “retro” computers like Commodores and Amigas is another beast altogether if you even have a 30-year-old mouse still lying around. That’s why adapters like Project mouSTer are here to help you connect modern USB hardware to truly ancient computers.
This piece of equipment was built for the Atari ST (hence the name), a
8-bit computer from the mid-80s. It mates a DB9 plug with USB via a small microcontroller which does the translating. The firmware can be flashed over the USB connection so there’s planned support for other machines of this vintage. The chip supports all the features the original mouse did, too, including PS4 pad support and support for joysticks, and comes in an impressively tiny package once assembled which blends in seamlessly.
The project is a great step to getting retro computers working again, even if you can’t find exact OEM replacements anymore. That’s a common problem, and we’ve seen this solved in other ways for other old Ataris. It’s not uncommon to put modern power supplies in retro computers, either, as long as they power up and work after everything’s wired together.
8 thoughts on “Modern Mice On Old Computers”
Obviously *someone* has to say that the Atari ST was a 16 bit computer, and that Amigas were made by Commodore, and the original mouse didn’t have PS4 controller support.
Whoa lads! The Atari ST was an 16-bit computer, built on Motorola 68000 CPU. And a damn fine one :)
You might want to correct the line ‘This piece of equipment was built for the Atari ST (hence the name), an 8-bit computer from the mid-80s.’ – the ST is a 16/32 bit computer (hence the name). This adapter is designed to also work with some earlier 8-bit Atari computers though.
The irony of “hence the name” when ST stands for “sixteen/thirty-two”…
Fixed. Thanks.
Nice project but i prefer the Lightning ST which adds USB, IDE and the option to replace the OS (which is inside the roms) http://wiki.newtosworld.de/index.php?title=Lightning_ST
“ut things like peripherals on truly “retro” computers like Commodores and Amigas is another beast altogether if you even have a 30-year-old mouse still lying around.”
Actually, old PC mice, the ones with a ball, are really easy to convert to Atari/Amiga. Just remove the serial connection wires, find out where the quadrature signals and the button signals in the mouse are, and resolder the wires directly to those signals (and to gnd and 5V).
If you’re most unlucky, then there are not enough leads in the mouse’s cable, and you’ll have to find another cable with enough leads inside. But that’s about all that can go wrong.
In worst case (if there are no separated amplifiers inside the mouse), you can hack out all of the electronics, and create your own amplifier.
Of course, if you want to use an optical mouse, then the way of the article is the only way to go. But if you have a 30-year old mouse, it’s easier to just convert the mouse.
yeah but c’mon, ball mouses are aweful.