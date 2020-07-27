We’ve been displaying numbers using segmented displays for almost 120 years now, an invention that predates the LEDs that usually power the ubiquitous devices by a half-dozen decades or so. But LEDs are far from the only way to run a seven-segment display — check out this mechanical seven-segment display for proof of that.
We’ve been seeing a lot of mechanical seven-segment displays lately, and when we first spotted [indoorgeek]’s build, we thought it would be a variation on the common “flip-dot” mechanism. But this one is different; to form each numeral, the necessary segments protrude from the face of the display slightly. Everything is 3D-printed from white filament, yielding a clean look when the retracted but casting a sharp shadow when extended. Each segment carries a small magnet on the back which snuggles up against the steel core of a custom-wound electromagnet, which repels the magnet when energized and extends the segment. We thought for sure it would be loud, but the video below shows that it’s really quiet.
While we like the subtle contrast of the display, it might not be enough for some users, especially where side-lighting is impractical. In that case, they might want to look at this earlier similar display and try contrasting colors on the sides of each segment.
4 thoughts on “Mechanical Seven-Segment Display Really Sticks Out From The Pack”
Very nice but it would be even cooler if it flipped to a different color and protruded.
Make the top layer out of opaque plastic and have a backlight – so when its in the forward position light leaks round the edges?
Or make it translucent with an LED in each section so its functionally it can work the same as a normal segment display while having that nice texture pop party trick?
Or do you mean push against only one side of the segment so it partially flips to reveal a normal colour?
Personally I like the top option more, be more unique in look and makes the mechanical function essential.
I think the same. This display already is really neat, though. 😎
Just love old school technology, such as relays, magnets, TTL chips and electron tubes.
Also “thumbs up” for that modified computer psu! :)
I really love this execution, but because it’s still 3d printed, the segments arent totally flush to the face when retracted, and the printed finish contrasts with the surface finish of the front panel.
Kinda takes away from the effect. But it proves the concept well.
Next step- make the material face more seamless, and use a piece of brushed metal or even stone using a cnc- and then edge light the sections that pop out using EL wire recessed, or just LEDs.
If well executed and seamless, so its truly invisible when retracted, this would be absolutely stunning.