MP3 Is 25 Years Old!

In the streaming era, music is accessed from a variety of online services, ephemeral in nature and never living on board the device. However, the online audio revolution really kicked off with the development of one very special format. The subject of bitter raps and groundbreaking lawsuits, this development from Germany transformed the music industry as we know it. Twenty-five years on from the date the famous “.mp3” filename was chosen, we take a look back at how it came to be, and why it took over the world.
Audio Big, Disks Small
The road to MP3 was a long one. The aim was to create a codec capable of encoding high-quality audio at low bitrates. Finding a method of compression that didn’t compromise audio quality was key. In an era where hard drives were measured in tens or hundreds of megabytes, storing uncompressed digital audio at CD quality — around 10MB per minute — wasn’t practical.
In the 1980s, researchers around the world were working on various encoding methods to solve this problem. Things began to pick up steam when, in 1988, the Moving Picture Experts Group called out for an audio encoding standard. The next year, 14 proposals were submitted. Four working groups were created, which began to work further on a variety of encoding methods.
One of the main techniques to come out of the process was MUSICAM, which adopted a psychoacoustic model of human hearing to aid compression. This takes advantage of the effect of auditory masking, a perceptual limitation of human hearing where some sounds mask others from being heard at the same time. By eliminating data corresponding to these sounds that aren’t perceived anyway, it became possible to store more audio in less space without any perceived effect for the listener.
The MUSICAM technology became the basis for much of the original MPEG 1 Audio Layers I and II. A team of researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute took the psycoacoustic coding filter bank techniques, while mixing in some ideas gleaned from the competing ASPEC proposal to MPEG. The aim was to create the Layer III codec that could deliver the same quality at 128 kbps as Layer II could at 192 kbps. The final results were published in the MPEG 1 standard in 1993.
With the development of the Internet happening at a rapid pace, the Fraunhofer team realised their standard had the possibility of becoming a defacto standard for audio on the platform. With its small file size and high quality, it was perfect for sharing over the slow connections of the time period. In a fateful email on July 14, 1995, the team decided that their files should bear the now-famous
.MP3 extension.
No Business Model Survives First Contact With The Enemy
The original business plan was to monetise the technology through sales of encoders. These would be sold at a high price to companies that wished to create software or hardware capable of encoding MP3 files. To drive acceptance of the standard, the decoders used to play the MP3 files would be cheap or free, encouraging consumer uptake.
While this initially seemed feasible, things quickly fell apart, thanks to the very Internet that Fraunhofer had pinned their fortunes on. In 1997, an Australian student purchased MP3 encoding software with a stolen credit card, before quickly sharing it on an FTP server online. Suddenly it was readily possible for anyone to create their own MP3 files. With the files out in the wild, calls to stop the spread of the software fell on deaf ears.
Within a short time, it was readily possible to download free programs to rip audio from CDs and store it in nearly the same quality at a tenth of the size as an MP3. Websites quickly sprung up, allowing users to freely download the music of their choice. While FTP servers were the defacto file sharing standard of the day, 1999 then saw the launch of Napster, a platform that allowed users with minimal technical knowledge to directly share their digital music collections with others. The music industry had just been changed forever.
Cats Don’t Go Back In Bags
Suddenly the idea of paying $16.98 for a CD seemed ludicrous, when it was readily possible to get the same music for free online. Record labels and artists scrambled to file lawsuits and sue music fans huge sums to discourage downloading. Despite some high profile legal fights, attitudes towards music had already been irrevocably altered. MP3 players had also hit the market, allowing users to carry huge numbers of songs around without having to juggle fragile CDs. These were similarly met with legal challenges, but the juggernaut that was MP3 could not be overcome.
Even in the wake of Napster’s bankruptcy, other services bloomed in the vacuum left by its closure. Pirates learned from the case, and decentralization became key to avoiding legal troubles. This put the onus of criminality on those sharing the files, rather than those running a peer-to-peer service which merely facilitated file transfers.
Services to sell digital audio would take many more years to flourish. Initial offerings lost out due to high prices and restrictive DRM that simply gave customers a worse experience than a clean, unencumbered MP3 available for free.
MP3s dominance only began to wane in the 2010s, when a transition to streaming technology and smartphones began to offer a better user experience. Rather than having to manage a multi-gigabyte collection of songs, and shuffle them from device to device, instead users could simply call up virtually any music they wanted at the click of a button. In the same way Facebook defeated Myspace, the ease of streaming quickly relegated MP3 players and the format itself to the past.
The Format Broke the Business of Recorded Music
While few of us still trawl file sharing networks looking for the latest albums, the MP3 was key in forever altering how people expected music to be delivered, and the price people were willing to pay for it.
The pay structure for artists and labels changed monumentally throughout this turbulent time. While post-MP3 services like iTunes once sold tracks at 99 cents a song, artists now receive fractions of a cent per stream. However, the lower importance of physical media has also, at least in theory, made it possible for artists to break out without needing a record label to shift product internationally. Genres like Soundcloud rap and Vaporwave sprung up organically from services that allowed budding musicians to share their music online. It’s easy to draw a direct link between such subcultures and the dawn of music sharing online spawned by MP3.
While Fraunhofer may not have gotten the business win they desired from the technology, the MP3 undoubtedly changed the face of music forever. Artists likely still weep at the diminishing returns from stingy streaming services versus album royalties of years past, and record labels will still grate at unlicenced copying as they have since the cassette era. However, MP3 remains a technology that democratized the access to and creation of music, and for that, it should be lauded. Happy birthday MP3, and here’s to another 25 years of quality compressed music!
22 thoughts on “MP3 Is 25 Years Old!”
Nice write up! I still have my Rio!
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51e0sKwV6JL._AC_SX466_.jpg
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymNFyxvIdaM
mark an era
f….I’m old man :(
It didn’t help the recording industry that consumers had a major feeling of being scammed, when they were told CDs cost much less to produce than cassette tapes, so everything would be cheaper…. then they were charging 50% as much again for them as cassette albums.
Well, they _did_ sound better…
I still have a handful of files from that era. It’s funny to tell people I have mp3 files older than them.
ditto
Haha! Me to. I also made a “time capsule” out of an old 120MB IDE drive at that time. Probably full of Pamela Anderson nudes and terrible techno music. I really don’t remember. I’ll give it another 10 years or so, and the I’ll try and read out the data.
too bad the mp3 format sucks. Introduces all sorts of nasty sounding audio, especially when it comes to cymbals. Sounds like a bunch of muffled garbage, even at ‘high bit rates’. FLAC is what I rip CD’s into…. no more garbled garbage sounds.
It is like saying a Porsche is better than a Beetle. MP3 was invented for space saving at aceptable quality which it achieves. And if the rest of your HiFi system is not good it does not really matter. But it triggered to find some context. https://www.cnet.com/news/what-is-flac-the-high-def-mp3-explained/
Obviously you have only listed to MP3s that weren’t recorded using equipment connected via solid platinum Monster cables and that has been re-capped using only the lowest ESR capacitors. Also, don’t even think about judging the MP3 format if you aren’t listening to your MP3 on a computer whose sound card has at least 2 vacuum tubes.
Don’t forget the directional audio cables, https://forum.audiogon.com/discussions/directional-speaker-wires-what-and-why
This! It’s alright for heavily compressed pop tunes but sounds horrible for almost anything else. And it didnt just hurt the record industry but also strangled the market for decent home audio equiment. A Bluetooth boombox is no altenative for an ampliifer with proper speakers. But that kind of product has disappeared. Yes, there is “specialist” audiophile gear but that is ludricously expensive
Cymbals aren’t needed anyway. All encoders should remove them.
To my peasant ears, garbled cymbals happen mostly at 128 kbps CBR and goes away with VBR at a decent q-setting. Good enough to listen to while I eat my porridge.
Photo caption “Around the time the MP3’s name was decided upon, the Pentium was cutting-edge technology. Desktop computers at the time with clock speeds under 100MHz would struggle to play CD-quality files.”
Pentiums were pretty good at it, with a decent player, I have a P5 P60 that could play them smoothly while multitasking, 486es would struggle, DX-2-66 could manage if you didn’t do anything else. DX-4-120 would be okay while playing minesweeper or using wordpad or other lightweights. Also you needed the RAM, if you didn’t have 16MB you were going to have a bad time.
Memories in this respect may be clouded by the bogging down of systems of the era with the early yahoo toolbar helpers and crap like Bonzai buddy, the dawn of adware, spyware and crapware that many users weren’t very savvy about, (Maybe it even came on their ISP install disks) and if they had one of those, used a resource hog like windows media player to play them and got a few “optional extras” with their MP3s from the dodgy sites, yeah, they’d have a 400Mhz machine and still find it stuttering and dropping out.
I seem to remember that CD-ROM drives of that era had audio-out that you could connect to the motherboard and it would be an analogue audio channel that went directly to the headphone/line-out.
My first mp3 files: Madonna – La isla bonita. Paradizio – Bailando. Alphaville – Big in Japan & Forever young.
Was there a separate Fraunhofer encoder available for free use that was limited in some manner? I certainly recall using their encoder to make my own MP3s prior to 1997, but it was mighty painful and slow.
To anyone interested in a longer form exploration of MP3, its technical development, its effect on the music industry, and the pirates that made it famous, I wholeheartedly recommend the book “How Music Got Free” by Stephen Witt.
Ah, winamp! It kicked the LAME’s backside, you know?
I find it really confusing when the principles of using psychoacoustics in the coding is referred to as “eliminating data corresponding to these sounds that aren’t perceived anyway”, when it actually works the other way around: the data is encoded in a quantized format and the psychoacoustics are used to determine if the quantization noise is audible or not. If it’s not, a coarser quantization can be used saving more bits.
Does this mean that MP3s are finally out-of patent in the US? (or did that happen years ago.) It’s a while since I’ve done a fresh Linux install, I seem to remember that mp3 encoders/decoders were in the “bad” codec bundle (the good, the bad, the ugly) that couldn’t be officially distributed.