The 8721 PLA, or programmable logic array, was one of the chips that had to be invented to make the Commodore 128, the last of the 8-bit computers that formed the leading edge of the early PC revolution, a reality. [decided to reverse engineer it, to see what the C-128 designers had in mind back in mid-1980s.] got a hold of one of these chips and
PLAs were the FPGAs of the day, with arrays of AND gates and OR gates that could be connected into complex logic circuits. [Johan]’s investigation started with liberating the 8721 die from its package, for which he used the quick and easy method favored by [CuriousMarc]. The next step was tooling up, as the microscope he was using proved insufficient to the task. Even with a better microscope in hand, [Johan] still found the need to tweak it, adding one of the new high-quality Raspberry Pi cameras and motorizing the stage with some stepper motors and a CNC controller board.
With optics sorted out, he was able to identify all the pads on the die and to find the main gate array areas. Zooming in a little further, he was able to see the connections between the matrices of the AND and OR gates, which makes decoding the logic a relative snap, although the presence of what appears to be an output block with latching functions confounds this somewhat.
The end result is a full Verilog HDL file that reflects the original 8721 logic, which we think is a pretty neat trick. And we’d love it if our own [Bil Herd] could chime in on this; after all, he literally designed the C-128.
One thought on “Die Photos Reveal Logic From Commodore 128 PLA Chip”
I bet he could figure out how to reverse engineer the custom GAL used in the MYARC Geneve 9640. That was an almost 100% TI-99/4A compatible computer with faster/better CPU and video chips. Able to use more RAM and had much better graphics courtesy of a TMS9995 and Yamaha V9938. It also had its own OS to be able to fully utilize the better graphics and RAM.
What’s long stood in the way of anyone making clones is the GAL. Apparently the design files are unavailable and the original chips had a reputation for failing.
http://aug.99er.net/geneve_9640.htm