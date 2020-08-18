Get Your SQL Statements Right The First Time With SQL Lint

What’s your average success rate of getting a SQL statement right on the first try? In best case, you botched a simple statement without side effects and just have to try again with correct syntax or remove that typo from a table name, but things can easily go wrong fast here. But don’t worry, the days of fixing it on the fly can be over, thanks to [Joe Reynolds] who wrote a linter for SQL.

A linter parses code to tell you where you screwed up. While checking SQL syntax itself is somewhat straightforward, [Joe]’s sql-lint tool will also check the semantics of it by looking up the actual database and performing sanity checks on it. Currently supporting PostgreSQL and MySQL, it can be either run on a single SQL file or a directory of files, or take input directly from the command line. Even better, it also integrates within your editor of choice — assuming it supports external plugins — and the documentation shows how to do that specifically for Vim.

If you can look past the fact that it’s written in TypeScript and consequentially results in a rather large executable (~40 MB), it might serve as an interesting starting point for the language itself, or adds a new perspective on writing this type of analyzer. And if databases aren’t your terrain, how about shell scripts?