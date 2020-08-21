Passive homes are a fairly recent trend in home building, but promise a future with minimal energy inputs in our day-to-day. One of the challenges in this year’s Hackaday Prize is to envision ways to add utility to earthen homes often used in refugee camps where there is a housing crisis. Adding passive utilities to these adobe buildings would be a fantastic upgrade, so [Cat] decided to tackle the challenge by creating a refrigerator that needs no electricity.
The the plan for the device works by using evaporative cooling to reduce the temperature in a small box which can be used for food storage. Of course, using evaporative cooling means that you need ready access to water and it likely won’t work in a humid or cool environment, but systems like these have been in use for centuries in plenty of places around the world. [Cat]’s plan is a little more involved than traditional methods of evaporative cooling though, and makes use of a specially painted chimney which provides the airflow when heated by sunlight.
The project is still in its infancy but it would be interesting to see a proof-of-concept built in a real-life passive house in an arid environment. Unfortunately, those of us in humid (or tropical) environments will have to look elsewhere for energy-efficient cooling solutions.
11 thoughts on “Free Refrigeration In Hot Climates”
Passive cooling is hardly new. It ancient, and quite effective if one has the space.
Yes. It’s why things sweat. Being “slightly” overweight heightens my understanding of this natural phenomenon.
Back in the 50’s in the desert SW, cars typically were not air conditioned to we used forced air evaporation coolers to keep the car’s interior bearable. The forced airflow through the cooler allowed it to continue working reasonably well while traveling through the gulf coast states.
In looking at your idea, an unidirectional wind catcher base with turbine like blades would bring the incoming convective and wind driven air in and swirl it, tornado style through the evaporator then exhaust out the thermally augmented stack.
As a second thought I wonder if the design could take advantage of the differential temperature convective wicking effect used in CPU coolers.
if everything around you becomes hot after a while, this doesn’t work, the cool is in the ground.
You mean if everything becomes wet? The heat of vaporization for water (2260 j/g) is considerable and provided you don’t have 100% humidity, there will be cooling. It doesn’t cool the remaining water so much as leave the lower energy molecules behind. The heat sails up the chimney.
No mention of the Iranian refrigerator?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yakhch%C4%81l
The descriptions have some questionable thermodynamics “sometimes equipped with a system of bâdgirs (ancient design of windcatchers or wind towers) that could easily bring temperatures inside the space down to frigid levels even in summer days”. That and the rest imply the notion that wind = cold, which is certainly true for sweating humans feeling wind, but not true of the actual air temperature. First impression, the whole article needs examination.
Maybe it is a giant Hilsch vortex generator, but I don’t think that works on such a grand scale and with velocity so low.
Yes, I agree it would be “interesting to see a proof-of-concept,” but what I can instead offer you is a spoof of concept. Shouldn’t be that difficult. In this case even babies could offer proof of conception. Its probably in our genes.
nobody?
https://www.motherearthnews.com/diy/alternative-refrigerator-zmaz75sozgoe
Could easily be directly solar powered…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Icyball
Some answers are in order eh?
– Passive cooling: this is a bit more active. You are likely passively cooling now ;-) This harnesses the sun to some extent.
– Iranian “refrigerator”: was used “to create ice in the winter and store it in the summer in the desert”. Not same market.
– .. if everything around…: not true: evaporation will always suck heat. Black tube will heat inside air more than “around” so air will move; forcing evaporation, unless super humid.
– Alternative/Ball: I looked into making either and realized I could not without specialized machinery and/or chemicals. Can you?
I agree, it’s not for everywhere,everybody, etc.
It will be useful in some places, not in others. Nobody complained that you can’t use skates in the ocean :-)
Eh?