Alumni from Innovation Design Engineering at Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art want to raise awareness of a road pollution source we rarely consider: tire wear. If you think about it, it is obvious. Our tires wear out, and that has to go somewhere, but what surprises us is how fast it happens. Single-use plastic is the most significant source of oceanic pollution, but tire microplastics are next on the naughty list. The team calls themselves The Tyre Collective, and they’re working on a device to collect tire particles at the source.
Tires become positively charged as you drive, like a Van De Graaff generator, so the team postulates that the most efficient way to collect the waste is to mount electrostatically charged plates where the plastics discharge. Road dust should pass through instead of gumming up the system since it is not charged. In an odd twist, hybrid vehicles are more dangerous regarding this type of pollution than their 100% petrol counterparts since they have to support a battery and electric motor.
When the tire dust is collected, it isn’t dumped out, because it can be reused as a pigment or even refined back into new tires. They’re collecting 60% of thrown particles in a lab setting, and they’re improving. What goes around comes around.
3 thoughts on “Road Pollution Doesn’t Just Come From Exhaust”
Tire dust isn’t particularly hazardous for the environment. It breaks down biologically in a few months.
The problem with most plastics in the environment is that they’re solid macroscopic pieces and micro-organisms that eat the hydrocarbon chains have a hard time getting at it. They can only eat the plastic at the ends of the polymer chains, so the smaller the particle the more the ends of the polymers are exposed, and the quicker it can be eaten. A whole tire thrown in the ditch will take decades to break down, but the same tire ground into dust and sprinkled over the roadside will disappear within 6-24 months depending on the local climate.
Contrary to propaganda, most plastics won’t last more than 2-4 years in the environment. The biggest issue are the plastics with fluorine, chlorine, or PE/PP which take up to 40 years to break down because they have no “natural predators” so to speak. Most other plastics just get eaten after a while.
“In an odd twist, hybrid vehicles are more dangerous regarding this type of pollution than their 100% petrol counterparts since they have to support a battery and electric motor.” should probably be phrased to state that they tend to weigh more due to having a battery bank and an electric motor.
But other than that. Tire wear and particles building up due to that is indeed a rather large source of pollution.
Though, it isn’t just the rubber on the wheel that gets worn down and spread into the environment, the road surface also wears down. Though, tar covered grit is likely less problematic compared to vulcanized rubber.
Though, the amount of wear on a tire is also proportional to the contact pressure between the rubber and the road. Ie, a larger heavier vehicle with similar sized contact area will have more wear than a lighter car. (Though, lighter cars tends to have smaller wheels, since if the contact pressure gets too low, then water planing gets really easy… But with smaller wheels, the amount of pollution is reduced through that alone.)
Then there is also stress related wear when accelerating and breaking. So being in a hurry and also breaking hard is not recommended.
If this electrostatic device will be the solution to the issue is though a good question.
And how it handles dirt, mud and snow is another question as well.