Inspired by the famous lava lamp, [Mojoptix] wanted to build a creation of his own with a similarly organic, changing lighting effect. However, rather than flowing heated wax, he created a lamp with pseudo-random effects his own way.
The lamp itself is built around a shadow-puppet concept, using a pair of rotating apetures that [Mojoptix] 3D printed. The apetures turn, one in front of the other, and are lit from behind by an IKEA LED light. As the apetures rotate, they present a slowly varying path for the light from the LED, which is projected onto a paper screen placed in in front of the assembly. To generate the long-period rotation, the rotating assembly is turned by the minute hand of a common clock movement. It’s a great way to get a slow-rotating motor and gearbox setup on the cheap, as long as your torque requirements are absolutely miniscule.
It’s a neat way to produce a slowly-varying lighting effect; we’ve featured other discussions on the topic before, too. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Shadow Lamp Moves Delibrately Slowly”
I’ve done something similar with dark laser printed transparency film- lighter than 3d printing.
Or x-ray film.
It reminded me of a cucoloris.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cucoloris