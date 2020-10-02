Hackaday Podcast 087: Sound-Shattering Gliders, Pressing Dashcam Buttons, And Ratcheting Up Time

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams dish up a hot slice of the week’s hardware hacks. We feature a lot of clocks on Hackaday, but few can compare to the mechanical engineering elegance of the band-saw-blade-based ratcheting clock we swoon over on this week’s show. We’ve found a superb use of a six-pin microcontroller, peek in on tire (or is that tyre) wear particles, and hear the sounds of 500 mph RC gliders. It turns out that 3D printers are the primordial ooze for both pumping water and positioning cameras. This episode comes to a close by getting stressed out over concrete.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (~60 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 087 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Ask Hackaday: Is Windows XP Source Code Leak A Bad Thing?
- [NTdev] Compiled Windows Server 2003
- But, looks like the video was killed on YouTube by Microsoft copyright claim
- Autodesk Blinks, Keeps STEP File Export In Free Version Of Fusion 360
- Bang operators on DuckDuckGo
- metasearch based on duckduckgo !bang commands
- Try out:
!hadand
!hio
- Elliot likes:
!wfor your Wikipedia search needs
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Hacking A Cheap Action Cam Into A Dashcam With A Microcontroller
- Eight Motors Can Sure Pump A Lot Of Water
- Split Keeb Splits Time Between Desk And Tablet Modes
- Linear Clock Ratchets Up The Action
- Road Pollution Doesn’t Just Come From Exhaust
- DIYing A High End Camera Arm
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: