Electronic Treatment For Diabetes?

If you ask power companies and cell phone carriers how much electromagnetic radiation affects the human body, they’ll tell you it doesn’t at any normal levels. If you ask [Calvin Carter] and some other researchers at the University of Iowa, they will tell you that it might treat diabetes. In a recent paper in Cell Metabolism, they’ve reported that exposing patients to static magnetic and electric fields led to improved insulin sensitivity in diabetic mice.

Some of the medical jargon in a paper like this one can be hard to follow, but it seems they feed mice on a bad diet — like that which many of us may eat — and exposed them to magnetic and electrical fields much higher than that of the Earth’s normal fields. After 30 days there was a 33% improvement in fasting blood glucose levels and even more for some mice with a specific cause of diabetes.

The magnetic field was 3 mT and the electric field was 7 kV/m. That sounds like a lot, but at sea level we normally experience about 120 V/m, so it’s hardly the equivalent of grabbing a live wire.

Interestingly, the same effect occurred when the mice were exposed for only seven hours a day. You can infer then that one day, diabetics might just sleep under an electromagnetic field and have improved glucose metabolism.

There’s some medical speak about why they think this works, but it was pretty dense on biology terms. The key phrase seems to be “modulating the systemic GSH/GSSG redox environment.” GSH/GSSG is the glutathione-to-glutathione disulfide redox couples, if that tells you anything.

This would be amazing news for people with diabetes, especially if they don’t decide it also causes blindness, cancer, and restless leg syndrome. No more fake pancreas! We don’t know, though, if the results would apply to type 1 diabetes as it sounds like the mice all had type 2.