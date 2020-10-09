Hackaday Podcast 088: Flywheel Trebuchet, Thieving Magpies, Hero Engines, And Hypermiling

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys riff on the hardware hacks that took the Internet by storm this week. Machining siege weapons out of aluminum? If they can throw a tennis ball at 180 mph, yes please! Welding aficionados will love to see the Hero Engine come together. We dive into the high-efficiency game of hypermiling, and spin up the polarizing topic of the Sun Cycle. The episode wouldn’t be complete without hearing what the game of Go sounds like as a loop sequencer, and how a variable speed cassette player can be abused for the benefit of MIDI lovers the world over.
Hackaday Passes 1,000,000 Comments
Video: Exploring The Abandoned Birthplace Of The 6502 And Commodore 64
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
Reel In The Years With A Cassette Player Synth
The Amazing Technicolor Parts Organizer
Flywheel Trebuchet Spins Right Round
Cleaning Up The Yard With AI — Avian Intelligence
Making Music With A Go Board Step Sequencer
Making A Modern Version Of A Steam Engine From Antiquity
