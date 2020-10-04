Despite epithets like “bird-brain,” our feathered friends are actually pretty smart. Being able to maneuver in three dimensions at high speed must have something to do with it, and the cognitive abilities of birds are well-documented and still being researched. So it naturally makes sense to harness avian brainpower to keep one’s yard clean, right?
For the record, the magpies that [Hans] is training are very intelligent and strikingly beautiful birds who delight in swooping down to harass people, and who will gladly steal food from other birds and then poop on it and fly away. So they’re jerks, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be useful jerks. The goal with his BirdBox system is to use classic operant conditioning, where a desired voluntary behavior is reinforced by a reward. In this case, the reward is a treat dispensed by a 3D-printed vibratory dispenser when the bird collects a bottlecap from the yard and deposits it in the proper slot. The video below shows the birds doing exactly what they’re supposed to do.
[Hans] tells us that the trick is getting the birds to accept the BirdBox and to have them integrate it into their “patrol schematic” of their territory. Once that’s done, it’s a simpler matter to have them associate the bottlecaps with the reward. The other challenge is making everything bulletproof, or in this case magpie-proof. Did we mention that magpies are jerks?
The possibilities for trading peanuts for yardwork are endless; [Hans] mentions plans he has for fallen fruit clean-up, and mentions a persistent garden slug problem that the birds might be employed to remediate. If you want to try this, it might be a good idea to brush up on the work of [B.F. Skinner] and his pigeons of war.
6 thoughts on “Cleaning Up The Yard With AI — Avian Intelligence”
For how many peanuts does a magpie work each day?
Are their beaks big enough to collect wallnuts?
Already years ago I read a similar story about using magpies to clean up public spaces such as parks. Don’t know how that ended though.
This is nothing short of genius!
Okay, saying they are incredibly intelligent is a misnomer simply by comparing the size of theor brains to ours. But I’m also not saying they’re dumb.
Take a current generation, Intel of AMD, CPU with 8 core and SMT. A beast of a chip that can drink down over 150 W. Try to use it for crypto mining and you’ll have a lot of heat and a power bill you don’t want. You can do better with a GPU, but really, an ASIC is where you do.
Our brains are those CPUs (ignore the parallel and serial processing differentiations) whereas the bird’s brains are ASICs for flight and navigation, et al. Their brains are *highly* specialized.
That’s not true. Brains of Corvids are quite special. They are not asics at all. Birds and mammals separated almost 300 million years ago, and have been evolving along different lines. Turns out that especially Corvids have parts of their brain that serve the same function as what would be different parts in human brains. Also the density of bird brains is higher, they pack more neurons in less space than humans, about twice more per volume. The brains are also laid out quite differently. But scientists are finding that especially Corvids have many of the same functionalities as human brains, except executed in different parts of the brain.
Some interesting read: https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/crow-intelligence/
There’s lots more if you search for it. The intelligence of a crow or a Raven actually approaches that of a Chimpanzee.
This looks like a similar project as the CrowBox ( http://www.thecrowbox.com/ ), but where i have never seen a video of the crowbox achieving it’s goal (getting corvids to bring coins) this one does. I really like this setup, the hard part is not the build but training the birds towards the desired behaviour , but i am sure [Hans] will explain that part in his upcoming video’s.
Apparently there there is also an installation where corvids return crushed soda cans, it would be great to adopt this setup to that kind of litter. As we walk around in the neighborhood, we always crush cans and get rid of the waste. If only the corvids could do the heavy lifting…
Even if Corvids are uncanningly smart, they still need the right motivation to do things. Just like human kids. :)