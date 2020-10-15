As a kid, one of the stories my dad told me was about mowing a fairly large field of grass on the farm with a gas-powered push mower. One day, some sort of farm tool was left in the field and the old industrial mower shredded it, sending a large piece of sharp metal hurtling toward his leg. Luckily for my dad, the large plastic wheel managed to stop the piece of metal, destroying the wheel. My grandfather was frustrated that he needed to repair the lawnmower but was grateful that my dad still had both feet attached.
Of course, this story was used as a lesson for me not to gripe about having to mow the lawn when it was my turn, but there was also the lesson that lawnmowers can be dangerous. [DuctTape Mechanic] took it upon himself to see if he could prevent that sort of accident altogether and has created an automatic safety shutdown mechanism for his family lawnmower. (Video embedded below.)
This uses an inductive sensor that can detect metal before it gets sucked into the mower itself. The sensor trips a relay which forcibly shuts the mower down by grounding the ignition coil. While it doesn’t physically stop the blade like other safety mechanisms, it does prevent a situation from escalating by turning off power to the blade as soon as possible. Getting to the ignition coil wasn’t easy as it required getting deep into the engine itself, but now [DuctTape Mechanic] has a mower that could be expanded further with things such as with a capacitive sensor or more smarts to determine if it is detecting underground or above ground metal.
Someday we’ll have robotic mowers, but until then, we laud the efforts of hackers out there trying to make the world a little safer.
Thanks [wahmad530] for sending this one in!
3 thoughts on “A Lawnmower That Looks Where You’re Going”
Good idea, but the inductive sensor has a too narrow range, it is easy to miss an object which is not centered. A loop sensor could cover the full width of the mower. Two additional sensors, one on each side ,could detect the metal object before the mower comes over.
Electronics should be placed in a waterproof box
System should detect motor start (hall sensor) and start /stop automatically. Mower should not be allowed to start if batteries are empty.
A full 3+ seconds for that motor to slow down and stop… How far do you go in 3 seconds pushing a mower? Surely far enough to pass over that metal.
If you’re driving a coil (the relay) anyway, why not just drive a solenoid to drop a flap on the air intake? It will stop the engine much quicker.
It’s also very clear that as soon as the metal object clears the sensor the relay opens up again immediately: The motor will instantly ramp back up to full power, right about the time that bit of metal will hit the blades.
In the early 70’s my parents had a house built and sodded the lawn. I wanted my dad to buy a gas mower but he didn’t like the idea of having a can of gas in the garage, probably thinking I’d start a fire, and he was probably right. He bought an electric mower and a 100 foot extension cord. I hated that damn power cord.
I had severe allergies in those days and my father used to make me mow the lawn with that awful corded electric mower. One day I was mowing our unevenly sodded lawn and suddenly had trouble pushing the mower. I figured the cord was stuck on something as it would always do about 20 times before I finished mowing, but what had happened was one of the front wheels had dropped into a slot between the sod rolls. Suffering from allergies, pissed off that I had to mow the grass, and then getting the damned cord hung up, I was very impatient and gave the mower an extra hard push. As I pushed I stepped forward and the back of the mower lifted up and I put my foot right into the blades. It chopped through my leather shoe and caught the corner of my big toenail. I jumped up and down on one foot for a few minutes, swearing like a stevedore. I eventually recovered, but refused to ever mow the lawn again.
Slightly off-topic, I have a friend who is a hand surgeon. He does great business in summer and winter- lawn mower and snow blower seasons…