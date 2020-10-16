Saving Floor Space With A Scratch Built Bike Hoist

Vertical storage is often underused in the garage or workshop as it can be tricky to get bulky objects off the floor safely. So we stick a few shelves on the wall, put boxes of screws and components on them, and call it a day. Meanwhile, you end up playing a game of horizontal Tetris with all the big stuff on the ground.
Looking to free up some floor space in his garage, [Chris Chimienti] recently decided to design and build his own hoist to lift his bicycles off the floor. While his design is obviously purpose built for bikes, the core concept could potentially be adapted to lift whatever it is you’ve been kicking across the garage floor as of late; assuming it doesn’t have any strong feelings on suddenly being tipped over on its side, anyway.
Before he started the actual build, [Chris] knocked together a rough facsimile of his garage in SolidWorks and started experimenting with the layout and mechanism that the hoist would ultimately use. While we’ve all felt the desire to run into a project full-speed, this more methodical approach can definitely save you time and money when working on a complex project. Redesigning a component in CAD to try it a different way will always be faster and easier than having to do it for real.
We’ve become accustomed to seeing projects include sensors, microcontrollers, and 3D printed components as a matter of course, but [Chris] kept this build relatively low-tech. Not that we blame him when heavy overhead loads are involved. Even still, he did have to make a few tweaks in the name of safety: his original ratcheting winch could freewheel under load, so he swapped it out for a worm gear version that he operates with an electric drill.
If you like the idea of having an overhead storage area but don’t necessarily want to look at it, you could always cover it up with a rock climbing wall.
Wonder if you could replace the drill with a garage door opener? They come with a remote and are meant to be installed in garages.
Attractive option, but misses out on the elegant simplicity of the build. Also more spendy, meaning you’ve doubled the price of the entire project, as well as being harder to deploy multiple of them
I find it both comforting and depressing to see such a huge space compared to my own needing such tricks. I guess that dream of a big enough shop so I won’t spend so much time trying to squeeze it all in just won’t happen…
With the space available in his shop it seems you could use the same concept but with a parallel linkage for a motorbike (Or anything else that won’t like being tipped over) on the end of the arm, while still having the bicycle (or kayak etc) on the arm itself.