One of our favorite things about Halloween is the sheer number of hacks that come out of it each year. This year, hacking is almost a requirement to keep things physically distanced, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun. You want fun? How about a candy cannon that launches sweet projectiles at trick-or-treaters from fifty feet?
[Paul McCabe]’s cannon uses a sprinkler valve and an air compressor to launch a pair of fun size candy bars, each encased in a film canister shell. Each trick-or-treater stomps a foot switch fifty feet away at the end of the driveway, and as long as someone is there holding down the primary ignition, the cannon will fire with a nice retort that sounds like a large wind instrument playing a D note.
We were sad to learn that the parachute idea didn’t shake out, but the glow sticks are a great addition for night time. Check out the demo after the break, which is followed by a build video and then some more launches for the fun of it. Don’t have enough time to build a cannon of this caliber? You could put a spooky six-foot slide together pretty quickly.
3 thoughts on “Trick Or Yeet Cannon Will Give Them Candy Shell Shock”
No one will be injured. Someone will sue. Welcome to America.
Hmm, maybe that rotary trebuchet will help? You could throw candies at trick or treaters on adjacent street.
Shell shock isn’t a joke.