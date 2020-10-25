Do you know the clock speed of the computer you’re reading this article on? Maybe Hackaday readers are more likely to reply “Yes!” to that question than the general public, but if there’s a takeaway it’s that for most computer users their clock speed is now an irrelevance. It’s quick enough for the job in hand and that’s all that matters. This was not always the case though, and a few decades ago the clock speed of a PC was its major selling point. Beige boxes would have seven-segment displays lit up with the figure, and it was an unusual example of one that [Ken Yap] used to produce a clock that he believes is one-of-a-kind; unless by some slim chance somebody else has rescued the same part.
The displays were hard wired without any signals from the processor, and what makes this one unusual is that as well as having a couple of digits in yellow it also sports a segmented “MHz” in red. This would have been quite a big deal on your 486 back in about 1994. To make a clock from this unpromising start required a little creative thinking, and he manages it by using the “M” and the “H” digits to represent minutes and hours, and displaying each figure in turn. The display is wired on a piece of protoboard with an STM8 dev board, and yes, as you can see in the very short video below the break, it does tell the time.
Custom displays are more usually seen in the world of LCDs than LEDs, so this one remains a rarity on these pages. Happily there are projects out there in which people spin their own takes on the idea.
9 thoughts on “A Unique Display Makes An Unusual Clock”
“This was not always the case though, and a few decades ago the clock speed of a PC was its major selling point.”
Now also it’s. Only for those isn’t, who lived in a box until now. Like cars horsepower or so. Many people doesn’t care about clock speed, but if you need to choose between PC’s, it’s one of the major factors.
…forgot to add that the clock itself is great :)
Clock speed may be a selling point, but it has little to do with relative computing speed when comparing CPUs of different generations or (internal) architectures (AMD vs Intel) or cache sizes or (for those few purposes where it matters) core count. And external factors can affect the effective computing speed as well, such as memory clock speed and timings.
If I want to compare the speeds of processors, I’ll look at perhaps PCmark numbers or some other computation speed benchmark.
Yes, but it’s among the selling points nowadays too – not the only one and not as important as before, but it’s there. You won’t buy an 1.6GHz embedded CPU for Photoshopping or so.
Weeeell, I just found one of those displays as well. It is still attached to its original pcb with all the jumpers on its back. Only now to source the perfboard…
Just the abuses of the English language rules for syntax and grammar in the article are painful enough. I shall refrain from commenting about the quality of the same in the comment section.
I regret to inform you that you failed in your attempt to refrain from commenting. You just did it in a passive-aggressive way. Please try harder next time.
Bah, we’re not all native speakers of English here, and even when we are, we don’t all care about rules.
I remember having one of those 7 segment displays on my 486, but it didn’t have the MHz segments. It was a 3 digit model. I upgraded from 25 to 80 MHz, and when it didn’t change automatically I dug in to figure out why. I had to manually and randomly flip jumpers until I had all the right segments on. That was annoying. Also I went ahead and changed it to 100 for the hell of it. :D wishful thinking I suppose.