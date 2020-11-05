AlphaSmart Neo Teardown: This Is The Way To Write Without Distractions

History will always have its in-between technologies — that stuff that tides us over while the Next Big and Lasting Thing is getting the kinks worked out of it. These kinds of devices often do one thing and do it pretty well. Remember zip drives? Yeah you do. Still have mine.
The halcyon days of the AlphaSmart NEO sit in between the time where people were chained to heavy typewriters and word processors and the dawn of on-the-go computing. Early laptops couldn’t be trusted not to die suddenly, but the NEO will run for 700 hours on three AAs.
The NEO stands for the freedom to get your thoughts down wherever, whenever, without the need for a desk, paper, ink, ribbons, power cords, and the other trappings that chain people indoors to flat surfaces. And that’s exactly what was so tantalizing to me about it. Inspiration can truly strike anywhere at any time, so why not be prepared? This thing goes from off to blinking cursor in about a second and a half. There’s even a two-button ‘on’ option so you don’t run the battery down or accidentally erase files while it’s in your bag.
I bought this funny little word processor a few years ago when I wanted to attempt NaNoWriMo — that’s National Novel Writing Month, where you write 50,000 words towards a novel, non-fiction book, or short story collection in any genre you want. It averages out to 1,667 words a day for 30 days. Some days it was easy, some days it was not. But every non-Hackaday word I typed that month was on this, my Mean Green Words Machine.
Whenever Inspiration Strikes
The AlphaSmart NEO word processor was originally sold to writers in the early 2000s who were tearing out their hair from the distractions of dying laptop batteries and the early Internet. They were also marketed to schools and given to kids as typing trainers for around ten years, which is why there are so many of them on the secondhand market. I will say that the NEO certainly hits a sweet spot of utility without being so versatile and useful as to be a distraction.
These can still be had for about $40 shipped on the electronic bay. That is quite the stunning departure from the $219 USD price tag of 2008 when this ad was gracing the back covers of all the writing magazines.
Although I think of the NEO primarily as a word processor, that’s not the only thing it does. The writing function is one of a few so-called applets. There’s also a calculator that keeps a running history, a typing trainer and a quiz applet that lets teachers upload tests from a computer. There’s also a beamer program for sending files back to the teacher over IR.
Two Good Things in One
My NEO definitely served its purpose during NaNoWriMo, and that’s because of a number of things. At 1.5 lbs (709 g), it’s not heavy enough to weigh down your lap if the 1,667 words are taking a long time to come out. The full keyboard is pretty much perfect — there’s no pounding necessary to actuate the keys, which means better flow and more words total. Honestly, the keyboard action is fantastic. It’s just scissor switches under there, but they’re wonderful. Here, take a listen:
NEO can show up to six lines of text at a time, so the words disappear as you go, but you can still see far enough back that you won’t get lost. You can easily check your word count or the remaining battery percentage with different two- and three-key combinations that are listed in the quick guide on the back. Each day when I was finished writing, I backed up my work by streaming the words to my PC serially, one character at a time. That’s not the only way to send files. They can also be sent en masse with the AlphaSmart manager software, or for classroom purposes, can be individually beamed over IR to a special receiver.
I can’t use it for too long at a time anymore because of the whole RSI thing, but I used to carry this around in the car with me because it’s so rugged. If you were at Supercon in 2019, you may have seen me using it in conjunction with my laptop. That’s one of my favorite features — that it can be used as a plug-n-play keyboard.
After the NEO2, AlphaSmart came up with the Dana, which is like a grander, Palm-powered version of the NEO that also runs PalmOS applications. The screen is bigger than everything before it, there’s a battery-gulping backlight, and a touchscreen meant to be used with a stylus.
The Dana also has dual SD card support, but they have to be SD 1.0 technology, be 1Mb or smaller, and FAT12 formatted. I would love to use my Dana more often, but am too afraid of battery drain, with or without the backlight on. Also, I don’t trust the SD card situation. Might as well send files over USB.
Mod Mode
One of the few things that bothers me about the NEO is the lack of a backlight. I tried to add a backlight panel to it, but there just isn’t enough room for it. I still might try to edge-light it, but for now, I just did a simple hack to power an external light.
All I did was run a wire from the battery case over to the female USB-A port meant to connect to a printer. I got a cheap USB reading light from the dollar store with a bendy neck, and added a resistor to make it dimmer. When I need more light, I just plug it in.
I got this idea from [newsINcinci] on reddit who made their NEO into a Bluetooth keyboard by doing the port-powering mod, and then plugging in a Bluetooth adapter with a USB bridge.
Teardown Time
NEO doesn’t have a whole lot going on
behind the matrix under the hood. The brain is a 33MHz DragonballVZ, which is a 68000-based processor made by Freescale/Motorola. The VZ saves every keystroke to RAM, which is unnoticeable in operation but makes it quite important to keep a fresh coin cell on board.
I would still like to add edge lighting someday, but I would have to cut into the metal bezel around the display to get to the edge in the first place.
NEO is a great distraction-free writing tool and all-around external keyboard. I would think the 68k-based processor should make it ripe for hacking, but that stuff is out of my wheelhouse. If I could, I would add microSD support, but I don’t really mind getting the files over USB. Wiring up an internal Bluetooth transmitter could be fun.
I kind of wish these were still used in schools instead of full-blown laptops. I learned to type on a IBM Selectric typewriter in the early 1990s and often wished I could have practiced on something at home. I suppose that’s not really a problem these days, but distraction-free typing hardware is getting harder to nail down.
6 thoughts on “AlphaSmart Neo Teardown: This Is The Way To Write Without Distractions”
These are still used in schools for special needs children.
The old versions of these devices use to connect to the schools
IIgs and Macs via the ADB keyboard connector.
> but distraction-free typing hardware is getting harder to nail down.
Now THAT is a challenge. It wouldn’t be hard at all to stuff some simple brains into a wireless mechanical keyboard and hack in a LCD panel and maybe an SD slot.
Text editors are among the hardest applications to write, right up there with web browsers and e-mail clients. There are whole books written just to cover the basic challenges.
A month or so ago I did a AlphaSmart Dana overview video, with a comparison to a Palm IIIe: http://youtube.com/watch?v=LN6yi5GvL5g I haven’t used a Neo, but the Dana is a great device. It’s a shame PalmOS is so, well, dead. I haven’t seen any other GUI OS which did so much in so little and so well.
Also, if you’re into writing, you may like my minimalist word processor, WordGrinder: http://cowlark.com/wordgrinder/ It’ll run on Unix, OSX or Windows, either GUI or a console. (Except for OSX, where there isn’t a GUI version.) Its purpose is to have just enough features to write prose in a distraction-free environment, and nothing more. If you want to set up an old laptop as an X11-free writing station, this is for you.
I had the Dana Wireless. it sounds cool, an Alphasmart with WiFi! but it’s 802.11b, and you’re stuck with the inability to run most PalmOS apps on it properly because of the wonky screen size. There’s an IRC app that supports it, and an SSH client, but it only supports SSHv1, with SSHv2 support never coming to the platform, same as the Newton, because it would be “too complicated” which I feel is a load of bull of “I’m done farting around with this old OS I code in Ruby now” from the time period.
The big issue I had with mine was the NiMH pack was bad. So what I did was wire up the NiMH charging circuit directly to the AA battery terminals instead, and used some Duracell LSD NiMH cells in it like that. I can’t say I got the best battery life, but I did manage to get some. While I loved that it ran PalmOS, and that there were 64-bit drivers floating around for Win7/8/10 to do their job with it and Palm Desktop, the word processor never really enticed me much, and typing on it felt out of place compared to what I was used to, even though the keyboard was hellishly good.
as a USB Keyboard, it was great, but don’t ever EVER try to use it to replace your normal one if you game. I had a lot of issues with it just randomly locking up and causing a lot of stuck-key headaches while trying to use it for some quick-paced WASD-heavy FPS fun.
In the end, I let it go for what I paid for it, 25 bucks, at VCF East in 2019, after 5 years of ownership. I don’t regret it, it’s just not for me, even though I wanted so badly to get it working enough to ssh into a linux box and chat on irssi with it. For the forseeable future, that will only be a dream.
They put the Esc key in an… interesting place.