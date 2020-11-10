You can tell the age of someone in our community with a simple question: what were the first removable data storage media you used? Punched cards for the venerable, cassettes for the middle-aged, floppies for the thirtysomethings, Flash cards for the twentysomethings, and maybe even “What’s a removable storage medium?” for the kids brought up on cloud services. Even with refreshed interest in retrocomputing the cassette hasn’t made a comeback, but maybe that owes something to the hardware. Createing a cassette interface for an FPGA is a task that’s often overlooked, and that’s a project [zpekic] has tackled.
Cassette data recordings are frequency shift keyed, with the 0 and 1 of the binary information represented by different tones. An expected solution to detect these might be to use a Fourier transform, but instead he opts for a simpler solution of counting zero crossings and timing their interval. The resulting stream of data is fed into a UART from which the data itself can be reconstructed. All this is implemented on a Mercury FPGA board which contains a Xilinx Spartan 3A FPGA, but it’s a technique that could be used on other devices too.
So your FPGA retrocomputer deserves an authentic cassette interface, and now it can have one. We’d be especially impressed if all this 2020s wizardry could produce a more stable chuntey field, but we guess that might take a bit more work.
As a final aside, the project is dedicated to the memory of the pioneering Yugoslavian broadcaster [Zoran Modli], whose innovative 1980s radio show featured broadcasts of tape software for the computers of the time including our Hackaday colleague [Voja Antonić]’s Galaksija. Broadcasting software over the radio? That’s a cool hack.
9 thoughts on “Proper Cassettes For Your FPGA Retrocomputer”
Software over radio. Phh. http://teletext.mb21.co.uk/gallery/ceefax/telesoftware/
That took me back!
Someone will shoot me if I’m wrong but I don’t think the US had teletext: it was a set of 40×25 text pages broadcast during the frame flyback time of analog TV signals, and mainly used for news. You would dial in the page number you wanted on the TV remote and wait for that page’s turn to be transmitted. (Later TV sets seemed to buffer all the pages so it was instant.)
Used for advertising too – I’ve purchased a few holidays through Teletext, back in the olden days. There used to be literally dozens of travel agents advertising on there; as you mention, if you missed their details you had to wait until that page came round again.
Never used cassettes 8″ floppies and magnetic tape on a big reel were the first removable media I used.
The first media I used were indeed punched cards and C64 – “datasette” cassettes in something like 1982. A few months later I could afford my first own storage device: The 1541 floppy drive.
At some point i had the idea for a FPGA video game console which stores the configuration bitstreams on VHS and uses the video signal directly in the games. But that would be years of development in an absolute development hell just for a novelty.
BTW: “An expected solution to detect these might be to use a Fourier transform” -bad idea.
There are many possibilities to stoer data in cassette form and there is room for exploration there… what about squeezing the most out of a cassette tape? 8 channel tape heads? 56K modem juice recorded (QPCM encoded data should do the trick)? SDR tricks to store and read data streams at low frequency? So much fun to who has the time…
LTO-8 does 12TB on half inch tape – tape is still cheapest per GB storage for backups
I think the first removable media I played with was CD.. Floppies were well on the way out and flash yet to really take off… I’ve used Floppies, but pretty sure it was the CD that was first.
Always wanted to get a reel to reel tape just because its cool to watch, the fact tape is cheap and stores lots if you have modern heads etc is just a cool bonus. Though having full backup images of every system cheaply, its actually got a point.