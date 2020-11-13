Hackaday Podcast 093: Hot And Fast Raspberry Pi, Dr. Seuss Drone, M&M Mass Meter, And FPGA Tape Backup

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams wrangle the epic hacks that crossed our screens this week. Elliot ran deep on overclocking all three flavors of the Raspberry Pi 4 this week and discovered that heat sinks rule the day. Mike exposes his deep love of candy-coated chocolates while drooling over a machine that can detect when the legume is missing from a peanut M&M. Core memory is so much more fun when LEDs come to play, one tiny wheel is the power-saving secret for a very strange multirotor drone, and there’s more value in audio cassette data transfer than you might think — let this FPGA show you how it’s done.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (~70 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 092 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- The BYTE Is The Grand Prize Winner Of The 2020 Hackaday Prize
- Tensions High After Second Failed Cable At Arecibo
- New Contest: Say Goodbye To 2020
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Binary Calculator For All 0b10 Types
- “Hey, You Left The Peanut Out Of My Peanut M&Ms!”
- One Wheel Is All We Need To Roll Into Better Multirotor Efficiency
- Open Source Self-Driving Smartphone Robot
- Visualizing Magnetic Memory With Core 64
- Proper Cassettes For Your FPGA Retrocomputer
- Ventilator 202 – Wikipedia
- ArVid – Wikipedia
- Kansas City Standard – Start here if you’re interested in tape storage
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: