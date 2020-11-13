Hackaday Podcast 093: Hot And Fast Raspberry Pi, Dr. Seuss Drone, M&M Mass Meter, And FPGA Tape Backup

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams wrangle the epic hacks that crossed our screens this week. Elliot ran deep on overclocking all three flavors of the Raspberry Pi 4 this week and discovered that heat sinks rule the day. Mike exposes his deep love of candy-coated chocolates while drooling over a machine that can detect when the legume is missing from a peanut M&M. Core memory is so much more fun when LEDs come to play, one tiny wheel is the power-saving secret for a very strange multirotor drone, and there’s more value in audio cassette data transfer than you might think — let this FPGA show you how it’s done.

