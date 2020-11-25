While dreams are generally thought of as the unconscious wanderings of the mind, that’s not the full story. Lucid dreams are ones in which the individual is conscious or semi-conscious in the dream state, and may be able to control the dream environment. Over the years, various devices have been used to generate these dream states more reliably. [Ben] decided to have a go at building his own, inspired by designs from the 1990s.
To induce lucid dreaming, the aim is to first detect that the mask wearer is in REM sleep. This is commonly done with an infrared eye tracker, which detects the rapid twitching of the eye. [Ben] used the onboard IR proximity sensor on the Adafruit Circuit Playground Express to pull this off. The accelerometer hardware was then used to detect if the wearer was still, indicating they are indeed fully asleep. Once the user is in the correct state, the mask then flashes LEDs which are intended to be visible to the wearer while dreaming. This allows them to realise they are dreaming, and thus enter a conscious, lucid state.
[Ben] doesn’t report the success rate at using the mask, but we’d love to know more about how well the mask works. We’ve seen others do similar work before, and even a recent Hackaday Prize entry. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Building A Mask To Induce Lucid Dreaming”
I hate to be that person, but there is really no evidence to support that you are actually lucid dreaming instead of dreaming that you are lucid dreaming. I was quite obsessed with this as a yute and wrote some software (bells at certain points) to induce lucid dreaming. I had what I thought were lucid dreams. Then I realized that it was the same kind of a dream I would have when I was obsessing over anything else.
If you dream that you can suddenly speak spanish you are not actually speaking spanish in your dreams. See also flying, and marrying pop stars.
Well, that goes to the core of whether there is free will or not. Do you ever have control your over your dreams or thoughts or do they playout like a series of dominos, setup by the universe to outline your existence? Whenever you dream that you do anything, you are not actually doing anything, so what’s the difference if you’re in control or not? If it feels like flying, Spanish, or Britney Spears, the “lucid” portion wouldn’t change that. If people feel like they are lucid dreaming, that’s real enough for me. The real question is if we are all lucid living or not.
This project could really use a few flex cables so that there isn’t a single pcb straddling the bridge of your nose. I’d also be interested in the code to detect REM vs non REM eye movement. The PIR seems like it would be too crude to get the data you’d need to tell the difference.
I like to daydream and visualize things in my mind but I cannot remember a single dream when sleeping in my entire life.
So how does his work, you are in REM sleep and a led flashes in your eye, I guess I will simply wake up.
Really cool project! I remember seeing these expensive devices in the past. Now a DIY’er can experiment with a device for a lot less cost.