Hyperloop: Fast, But At What Cost?

When it comes to travelling long distances, Americans tend to rely on planes, while the Chinese and Europeans love their high speed rail. However, a new technology promises greater speed with lower fares, with fancy pods travelling in large tubes held at near-vacuum pressures. It goes by the name of Hyperloop.
Spawned from an “alpha paper” put together by Elon Musk in 2013, the technology is similar to other vactrain systems proposed in the past. Claiming potential top speeds of up to 760 mph, Hyperloop has been touted as a new high-speed solution for inter city travel, beating planes and high speed rail for travel time. Various groups have sprung up around the world to propose potential routes and develop the technology. Virgin Hyperloop are one of the companies at the forefront, being the first to run a pod on their test track with live human passengers, reaching speeds of 100 mph over a short 500 meter run.
It’s an exciting technology with a futuristic bent, but to hit the big time, it needs to beat out all comers on price and practicality. Let’s take a look at how it breaks down.
Fast But Compact
While many Hyperloop projects are under development around the world, the most-discussed proposal thus far has been the original idea of a route linking Los Angeles and San Francisco. The initial claims from the Musk camp were that a 350-mile Hyperloop system linking the two cities could be constructed for $6-7 billion, charging $20 for the lighting-quick 35 minute ride. Each pod would carry 28 passengers, with each pod spaced out by as little as 30 seconds in transit. Claimed maximum ridership for a two-tube system would be on the order of 15 million trips per year. Multiplying that out, that comes to $300 million in revenue generated by the heavily-patronised system.
Obviously, with ticket prices so low, journey times so short, and with far less fuss compared to taking a flight, the Hyperloop looks promising on paper. However, digging deeper, the fundamentals of the project don’t look so rosy. With such a low number of passengers per pod, the total flow rate of passengers through the system is limited, on the order of just 3360 passengers per hour. Projected land costs are likely far in excess of the mere $1 billion cited in the original Hyperloop paper, leading many to suspect the $6 billion cost is likely off by a factor of 10 or more, with tickets more realistically costing $1000 apiece.
For comparison’s sake, the politically troubled high speed rail project in California aims to link the same two cities with conventional high-speed rail. Breaking ground in 2015, the project is targeted for completion sometime before 2030. But to date it has faced all manner of complications, not least with the acquisition of suitable rights-of-way to build the railway on. Land acquisition is often the biggest hurdle for such transport links, and this makes up much of the project’s $68 billion budget. The railway plans to operate at 220 mph, with a targeted travel time of under 2 hours 40 minutes from San Francisco to LA on a 380 mile route. Projected ridership is on the order of 16 million in 2029, ramping up to 35.6 million by 2033. Fares are on the order of $100 for the full route, leading to expected revenue of $2.2 billion by 2033.
Crunching the Per-Mile Costs
With a proven technology like high speed rail costing tens of billions of dollars, it’s somewhat difficult to believe a never-before-built Hyperloop system could be cheaper. This is before considering the technical difficulties of keeping huge stretches of large-diameter tube at low enough pressures to maintain high speed travel, or the safety concerns of how to rescue passengers stuck inside a broken-down pod. Other than speed, in every other metric, Hyperloop seems to fall down relative to the traditional high-speed rail option. As a bonus, at least on the Californian route, that rail option is already under construction, and it promises better-located stations, too.
Further studies have only confirmed the higher costs that could realistically be expected of such a system. Modelling by Virgin Hyperloop One in 2016 estimated a per-mile cost of $84 to $121 million for a cut-down 107-mile Bay Area project. This compares to a projected cost of $178 million per mile for the full Californian high speed rail project. It’s difficult to understand how a complex Hyperloop system could be cheaper to build than a simple set of rails, but even if it can, proposals still fall down when it comes to the lower number of passengers per hour able to flow through the system.
Given we’ve only just seen the first human test of a Hyperloop prototype, it’s perhaps too early to discount the technology entirely. However, thus far, it fails to present a sustainable business case unless passenger flow rates can be increased significantly. It’s a similar problem that doomed the Concorde, and it could happen again here. But with so many projects underway around the world, we may yet see a real working Hyperloop in operation sooner rather than later.
9 thoughts on “Hyperloop: Fast, But At What Cost?”
Hyperloop is a problem maximizing concept: take everything, that is difficult and put it into a project plus not making anything substantial better than existing, working solutions.
Hyperloop is awesome in concept, but there are 2 issues that pretty much make it impossible to actually build and operate:
1. The vacuum thing. There will be hundreds or thousands of hatches and doors in a 400 mile evacuated tube. It just isn’t feasible to maintain all those seals, any one of which is a show stopper. And don’t get me started what it would take to pump it down.
2. The flatness and turn radius thing for a 700 mph vehicle. Do the math. Keep in mind, there will be babies and grandparents on this thing, not bobsled racers.
Even without any ports or hatches, I think people seriously underestimate what it would take to maintain a several hundred miles long vacuum tube. Look at our existing bridges and roads to see how well we maintain our current, much less complicated, infrastructure.
Yes! The vacuum issue is obvious, but the turn radius problem perhaps less so. Centripetal acceleration is proportional to the square of speed. If an interstate highway is set up for 100mph traffic, increasing the speed by a factor of 7 requires increasing the turn radius by a factor of 49 in order to maintain the same g force in the turn. You can’t use an existing right-of-way, but you must build something new, and very straight. Certainly possible, but extremely expensive.
You would also need to bury it deep underground to avoid thermal expansion/contractions from day/night and summer/winter. Otherwise if it was above ground you would need to deal with some major changes in length somehow, maybe heat the thing up to a constant temperature all year round. Which does not sounds cheap.
carbon steel has a Linear coefficient (CLTE α) at 20°C of 10.8 x 10^−6 per kelvin
carbon steel has a Volumetric coefficient (αV) at 20°C of 32.4 x 10^−6 per kelvin
e.g.
New York and Los Angeles is ~3,944 km (~2,451 miles)
So night/day the expansion/contraction would be maybe 10-20 °C delta change in temperature at best (18-36°F) and probably 40 °C from summer to winter (36-72°F).
3,944,000 meters x 10 x 10.8 x 10^−6 ~426 meters (~1397 feet) shrink/expansion day/night.
3,944,000 meters x 40 x 10.8 x 10^−6 ~1704 meters (~5591 feet) shrink/expansion summer/winter.
I can’t count how many articles i’ve seen that blow a half dozen holes in the hyperloop argument in the first few paragraphs, yet still run into people that swear it’ll replace the bus stop by their house in 5 years.
“Given we’ve only just seen the first human test of a Hyperloop prototype, it’s perhaps too early to discount the technology entirely.”
No. It should have been discounted YEARS ago, like back in 1910 when Robert Goddard first proposed the idea that somehow Elon can claim he generously released to the public because that was totally patentable.
It is a death trap in the case of a leak.
The speed increase is marginal at best.
The cost increase is astronomical, Elon can claim all he wants to do it for less like he lied with the borring company but it will be more. It’s a high speed rail in a vacuum, that is all the same cost times about 10 at least.
This is a back of the napkin bad idea that people want to pretend is good because big daddy Elon said it was. People are saying what a great success it is that they built a tube that can go 100mph in the middle of nowhere. What part is a success, the rusted tubes, the speed less than half of a high speed rail, the astronomical cost to pointlessly depressurize this massive tube.
That’s what I have been wondering too: While it can be expensive to build a set of rails and a pantograph or third rail for an electric train, Hyperloop’s sealed tube looks like it would need considerably more material for a given length, not to mention vacuum pumps and other complications. I don’t get why it’s supposed to be cheaper than a high speed rail. The only thing that comes to mind is if you’re comparing an elevated heavy rail to an elevated Hyperloop, the Hyperloop tube may not need very much to hold up its span compared to something that needs to hold up a large train. But you could just use smaller electric railcars too.
vacuum tubes are a thing of the past..
but a highspeed train, bus or maglev in a subway tube, does reduce wear on the road or rail(s).
it seldom snows or rains in a tunnel, the temperature variations are less underground,
it should not affect the neighbors and property values as badly as highway or rail construction,
there is no crossing cars, and it is easier to prevent animals and suicide jumpers underground.