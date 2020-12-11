Hackaday Podcast 097: We <3 MicroMice, The Case Of The Missing Drones, And 3D Prints Tested For Rocketry And Food Prep

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams round up the latest hardware hacks. This week we check out the latest dead-simple automation — a wire cutting stripping robot that uses standard bypass strippers. Put on your rocket scientist hat and watch what happens in a 3D-printed rocket combustion chamber. Really small robots are so easy to love, this micromouse is the size of a coin. And whatever happened to those drone sightings at airports? We talk about all that, and round up the episode with Hyperloop, and Xiaomi thermometers.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 097 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Mike badgered me into taking this photo.
  • Elliot’s adding axes to his hot-wire cutter, waiting for parts is lousy.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

