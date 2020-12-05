ARM And X86 Team Up In No Compromise Cyberdeck

Over the last couple of years the cyberdeck community has absolutely exploded. Among those who design and build these truly personal computers there are no hard rules, save perhaps making sure the final result looks as unconventional as possible. But one thing that’s remained fairly consistent is the fact that these machines are almost exclusively powered by the Raspberry Pi. Unfortunately, that means they often leave something to be desired in terms of raw performance.
But [MSG] had a different idea. His cyberdeck still has the customary Raspberry Pi inside, but it also has an i7 Intel NUC that can be fired up at the touch of a button. He says it’s the best of both worlds: an energy efficient ARM Linux platform for mobile experimentation, and a powerful x86 Windows box for
playing games working from home. It’s the hacker equivalent of business in the front, party in the back.
With a KVM connected to the custom Planck 40% mechanical keyboard and seven inch LCD, [MSG] can switch between both systems on the fly. Assuming he’s got the juice anyway; while the Raspberry Pi 4 and LCD is able to run on a pair of 18650 batteries, the cyberdeck needs to be plugged in if he wants to use the power-hungry NUC. If he ditched the Pi he could potentially load up the case with enough batteries to get the Intel box spun up, but that would be getting a little too close to a conventional laptop.
The whole plurality theme doesn’t stop at the computing devices, either. In addition to the primary LCD, there’s also a 2.13 inch e-paper display and a retro-style LED matrix courtesy of a Pimoroni Micro Dot pHAT. With a little Python magic behind the scenes, [MSG] is able to display things like the system temperature, time, and battery percentage even when the LCD is powered down.
In a post on the aptly-named Cyberdeck Cafe, [MSG] talks about how seeing the VirtuScope built by [bootdsc] inspired him to start working towards his own personal deck, and where he hopes to take the idea from here. The unique USB expansion bay behind the screen holds particular promise, and it sounds like a few add-on modules are already in the works. But of course, it wouldn’t be a true cyberdeck if it wasn’t constantly being improved and redesigned. Come to think of it, that makes at least two rules to live by in this community.
3 thoughts on “ARM And X86 Team Up In No Compromise Cyberdeck”
Beauty!
Very nice, I have be toying with doing a similar thing – though I wasn’t going for a relatively high end nuc.
I was thinking of using an old laptop board or perhaps the x86 rock-pi or that up board with the fpga built in – all I want is to have a native x86 processor with something above snail performance. So anything that doesn’t exist for arm and can’t be compiled for it can be run without such a performance hit (plus all the benifits of a second pc/VM in the one box). For me other than gaming there is no need for anything more potent than a Pi4 on the move, and I wanted to keep it battery powered – use one of my spare toughbook batteries, and probably have a slot for canon camera battery (which would allow hotswapping the main battery and charging up fresh batteries for my camera).
Also intending to use a Compute module for the Pi (actually a little farm of them – so you can just turn on extra power if needed), which is why this project hasn’t yet been started – was just getting to putting concept work into practice when the 4’s were announced, just too big a step up in performance to ignore (Plus I hadn’t yet bought a CM3 for it, have some 1’s to test with)…