The SDR revolution has completely changed the way radio enthusiasts pursue their hobby, but there is still a space for the more traditional scanning receiver. If you are an American, have you ever noticed that it has a gap in its coverage between 800 and 900 MHz? The curious reason for this is explored by [J. B. Crawford], and it’s a tale of dusty laws relating to a long-gone technology, remaining on the books only because their removal requires significant political effort.
What we might today refer to as “1G” phones used an entirely analogue transmission scheme, with an easily-receivable FM carrier for the voice and extremely low-bandwidth bursts of serial data only for the purposes of managing the call. Listening to these calls was an illegal activity, but for those with the appropriate scanners it became a voyeuristic hobby within a hobby. It even made the world news via the pages of the gossip sheets, when (truthfully or not) it was credited for the leak of a revealing and controversial conversation involving Diana Princess of Wales.
This caused significant worry to the cellular phone companies who understandably didn’t want their product to become associated with insecurity. Thus they successfully petitioned the US Congress to include a clause restricting the capabilities of scanning receivers into another telecoms-related Act, and here we are three decades later with analogue phones a distant memory and the law still on the books. It may be ancient and unnecessary but there is neither the will nor the resources to remove it, so it seems destined to become one of those curious legal oddities that remains on the books for centuries. Whether an RTL-SDR breaks it is something we’ll leave for the lawyers, but the detail in the write-up makes it well worth a read.
Header image: krystof.k (Twitter) & nmuseum, CC BY-SA 3.0.
5 thoughts on “Why Your Scanner Has A Hole In It”
A scathingly good example of why ALL laws should have sunset provisions.
Could you imagine the horror of legislators having to affirmatively vote for or against every law on the books? You would wind up with only things like rape, murder, and robbery being illegal just due to the time it would take to reauthorize things!
Then really important things like how much water my toilet uses or which vegetables I’m allowed to grow in my own garden or whether my barber gets to have an aquarium in his shop might go unregulated! It would be total anarchy!
Also don’t forget Speaker Newt Gingrich.
https://www.nytimes.com/1997/04/26/us/couple-fined-1000-on-gingrich-phone-call.html
That law is a total relic. Not only does it no longer serve any purpose as there are no longer any cell signals that scanners can receive, it doesn’t cover a whole bunch of other frequencies that are now used for cell service.
I once made good use of the fact that my RTL-SDR can receive the 700 MHz band. A few years back before FIOS came to the neighborhood and I still had cable internet from Comcast, we suddenly started to have major problems with service at my house. (TV was fine; only internet was affected.) By looking at the management interface of my cable modem I was able to determine that my internet service was carried on channels that were on the same frequencies that had been recently sold to wireless carriers, and my RTL-SDR verified that there was a strong signal on the air that looked like OFDM — presumably a cell site in the neighborhood that had just come on the air. Armed with that information, I was able to give more detailed information to the cable technicians when they came.
First they sent a low level tech, who quickly concluded that the problem was above his pay grade. A higher level person came and spent a couple of hours here diagnosing the problem, including remotely checking other cable modems in the neighborhood for their error rates. The problem was actually fixed about a day later; it likely took that long to track down the location where the wireless signal was leaking into the cable system and repair it. By the standards of home internet service I grade that as a good experience; a business customer would likely disagree.
A typical story for Comcast. The company combines a high level of technical competence and mind-bogglingly bad customer service. If they handled customer service half as well as their network, they would be a highly ranked company instead of one of the most unpopular companies in the nation.
Funny story…
I worked for Radio Shack (Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City, NY) at the time they were selling a rebadged version of the phone in the picture (17-1003 if I remember correctly) and at that time they also sold portable radios… One of these radios picked up the audio for TV stations on both VHF(2-13) and UHF(14-83). One night we’re playing around with this radio, and we hear one half of a conversation. Tweak the dial, and get half of another conversation. It wasn’t long before we realized we were picking up cellular phone calls. Funny thing, the following year, that radio could only tune up to channel 80, and no longer picked up cellular.
Then there was the PRO-2004 scanner (20-119)… When it was first released, it also picked up cellular frequencies. It was quickly replaced with an “A” revision that didn’t pick them up… until you opened it up and replace a missing diode. Add a couple more and you went from 300 channels to 400, and increased scanning speed as well.