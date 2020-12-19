A smart thermostat is nothing new. But making one built a decade or more ago takes a few tricks. If you want to upgrade your thermostat without replacing it, [geektechniquestudios] shares their solution using a Raspberry Pi Zero to smarten up that dumb controller.
The hardware is decidedly simple: just a Pi Zero and a pair of relays. The relays act as button presses to the old thermostat. The software, though, is decidedly complex. There’s a React server and a Redis database along with some other bits and pieces.
The project is a work in progress, so you’ll probably have to figure a bit out for yourself. Even better, there is room to contribute back. In fact, the project page has a wish list of additions including Google home integration, scheduled temperature changes, and a few others.
Fake button presses takes a bit of finesse on the software side. After all, the computer can jam a button many times faster than a human with a mechanical switch can, and that’s bound to confuse an old circuit, especially if it denounces the switches.
This project is relatively simple to some others we’ve seen. A Pi Zero is cheap, but we’ve seen similar projects done for even less. For example, a $5 Sonoff box can do the same job.
2 thoughts on “Old Thermostat Gets Smarts”
Begone, switches! For thou art wrong and despicable!
All fine and well until your SD card gets corrupted while your on vacation and has your furnace running 24/7.