World Solar Challenge: How Far In A Solar Car?

Solar power is a great source of renewable energy, but has always had its limitations. At best, there’s only 1,000 Watts/m2 available at the Earth’s surface on a sunny day, and the limited efficiency of solar panels cuts this down further. It’s such a low amount that solar panels on passenger cars have been limited to menial tasks such as battery tending and running low-power ventilation fans.
However, where some might see an impossibility, others see opportunity. The World Solar Challenge is a competition that has aimed to show the true potential of solar powered transport. Now 30 years since its inception, what used to be impossible is in fact achieved by multiple teams in under one tenth of the original time. To keep competitors on their toes, the rules have been evolving over time, always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible simply with sunlight. This isn’t mainstream transportation; this is an engineering challenge. How far can you go in a solar car?
History
The progenitor of the event was one Hans Tholstrup, a Danish-born adventurer with a passion for sustainability and alternatives to fossil fuels. Working with Australian touring car legend Larry Perkins and his brother Garry, the trio built a solar-powered vehicle named The Quiet Achiever. In 1982, the lightweight vehicle travelled 2518 miles from Perth to Sydney in just 20 days, solely under power from the sun. The feat received much public attention, directly leading to the first running of the World Solar Challenge just 5 years later.
The inaugural competition was put together in 1987, in partnership with the South Australian Tourism Commission. It saw 13 competitors line up at the start, with 6 reaching the finish line. General Motors won the event with Sunraycer, completing a course from Darwin to Adelaide in just 44 hours 90 minutes, beating the second placed entry from Ford Australia by almost 23 hours.
Initially happening every three years, it switched to every two years from the 1999 running. Some years have seen over 50 teams join the race at the start line, though many drop out due to crashes or mechanical issues bringing their race to an end. Entrants come from diverse backgrounds all over the world to compete in the race. The last three decades of competition has seen entrants from automotive manufacturers, technology companies, universities and even high schools. Often, team sponsors come from high-tech industries involved in technology relevant to such applications. Having a company onboard that can supply highly efficient solar panels or a lightweight, powerful motor can go a long way.
Over the years, the race has evolved as new technologies have come to the fore. Regulations on maximum solar panel area have tightened as panels have become more efficient over the years. This helps to keep costs down, as the latest and greatest solar panels don’t come cheap. Other regulations focus on limiting onboard energy storage and ensuring a level playing field among competitors. Competition vehicles run on public roads and thus are required to abide by speed limits and road rules.
As average speeds have increased over the years, the rules have changed to place a focus on practicality as well, aiming to guide competitors towards designing vehicles that are closer to something usable on the street. The competition now features the Cruiser Class for multi-passenger vehicles, which are graded on factors such as ease of ingress and total number of passenger-kilometers racked up over the journey.
It’s All About Efficiency
Much like traditional motorsports, the regulations of the World Solar Challenge have shaped the designs of competition vehicles. With limited energy available, efficiency is key in every aspect of design. A competitor that is able to capture the most energy and turn it into forward motion is best placed to bring home the win.
On the electrical side, the first concern is effectively capturing as much energy from the available sunlight as possible. Installing the highest-efficiency solar panels available is just one part of the equation. Teams will often tilt their solar panels to be perpendicular to the sun’s rays after driving ends at 5:00 PM, to make the most of the light available before sundown. To wring every last drop out of the cells, Maximum Power Point Tracking hardware is used to keep the solar cells in their optimum operating range. Motors and controllers are similarly designed with a focus on wasting as little power as possible when propelling the vehicle down the road.
Perhaps the biggest impact on the external design of these vehicles is aerodynamics. Travelling at speeds of up to 130 km/h for hours at a time, drag plays a huge role in terms of energy efficiency. Reducing drag to the absolute minimum is key, with vehicles in the single-occupant Challenge class often featuring swooping, knife-blade teardrop designs. Wheels are often fitted with airfoil-shaped fairings to allow them to slice through the air. Historically, most designs had drivers laying in near-prone or recumbent positions to minimise their contribution to the profile of the car, however in recent years, seating positions have been changed to a more natural upright position to better resemble a road-going vehicle. Entries in the Cruiser class tend to have more compromised designs in this area, as they are necessarily bulkier and taller in order to carry multiple seated passengers. However, they still aim to minimise drag wherever possible, even if knife-edge streamlined designs aren’t practical in this class.
Mechanical efficiency is also key in order to build a competitive vehicle. Rolling resistance must be kept to a minimum, and specially designed tyres are used in pursuit of this goal. It’s also important to ensure bearings, chains and belts are properly chosen and maintained to avoid excessive losses in these areas. Attention to such small details can have a serious impact when travelling thousands of miles, particularly when such low amounts of energy are available.
Looking To The Future
As teams continue to build cars to best the existing challenges, the ruleset continues to shift to push the limits further. For 2021, regulations will again change to focus on driver comfort, dynamic stability of competition vehicles, and include new safety features like daytime running lamps. All of these changes have an effect on performance, from changing aerodynamics to adding a new power draw to the vehicles. However, it is this very challenge that forces teams to innovate and adapt their designs, creating better and more capable solar cars than ever before. While we don’t expect solar panels to become standard on passenger vehicles any time soon, barring a major change to our Sun, the event nonetheless serves as a useful showcase and proving ground for the very best in solar and electrical propulsion technologies.
11 thoughts on “World Solar Challenge: How Far In A Solar Car?”
Great article. I was in Australia for the 2013 World Solar Challenge, and that was easily the craziest adventure I’ve ever been on. Today almost all entrants are from colleges and universities, so a big part of it is the learning experience for those involved.
You would not want to be running a solar powered race in Australia at the moment.
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/ramsdis/online/loop_timestamp.asp?data_folder=himawari-8%2Faustralia_true_color&width=1020&height=720&ending_image=australia_true_color_20201221084000.jpg&starting_image=australia_true_color_20201220235000.jpg
The solar challenge suffers from the same flaw as the Shell Eco Marathon, which is that the teams take advantage of every loophole in the rules and use increasingly esoteric optimizations that have nothing to do with practical road-going vehicles.
For example, the passenger-kilometer rule is gamed by having a support vehicle trailing behind and carrying a number of people, such that when the wind turns favorable and the sun is up, the competition vehicle is loaded up with people to rack up more passenger-kilometers – and then when the sun starts to go down and/or the winds turn headwise, they unload people back to the trailing vehicle to reduce the rolling resistance.
For the sake of the competition of course, this is not a problem because the rule is the same for everyone – but then the teams, or the sponsors and companies behind the teams, come out to advertise these vehicles as something revolutionary because they’ve done so well in the Solar Challenge.
The Holland team (Stella Vie) for example is trying to sell the concept of their car as an actual road-going vehicle that could charge itself AND other cars, which is plainly ridiculous since it is unlikely to even charge itself in the central/norther European climates, and its road safety is dubious because it’s basically a rigid light frame on four skinny motorcycle wheels, which is better fit in the quadricycle category than an actual car (L6e or L7e depending on mass).
And I think this is just a scam. I mean come on, who are you kidding really – you know the car doesn’t actually work, except under the scorching sunshine of outback Australia. When it’s winter in the Netherlands, you can’t ditch passengers and cargo when you’re running low on power, and keeping the car in a parking garage or under the shade of a tree or a building, it obviously gets no sun.
“teams take advantage of every loophole in the rules and use increasingly esoteric optimizations that have nothing to do with practical road-going vehicles.”
Don’t you think that if they wanted the competition to be about “practical road-going vehicles” then they would have put that in the rules? This is an academic challenge, don’t mistake it for anything else.
Sure, that’s not the problem I have. The comment moderation system just ate my other reply where I explained the point – maybe it will turn up a week later.
Basically, some of the teams or their backers are going around literally selling these concepts as the next best thing since sliced bread and that’s not OK. That’s misleading.
If you want to see an example of absolute puffery, see the Solar Team Eindhoven with their car named like a famous brand of lager (I think that name was triggering the auto-censor).
That is effectively outright cheating. The passengers should be in from the beginning to the end and should have the A/C going as well or windows rolled down. Otherwise it’s just a glorified toy car competition.
No it’s not cheating. It is within the rules – and that’s the point I was making. The public thinks these are great strides towards solar mobility, but in reality it’s just winning by numbers.
While it’s a great challenge and will no doubt spur innovation that can be put to practical use the fact is we will never have purely solar cars, there is a reason plants don’t run around.
This seems like an inefficient and unreliable application/goal for solar. Just like with most solar powered loads/applications, you only use the load a fraction of the sun-producing day. However, solar doesn’t give you much live constant output of current. This is why every solar setup involves either a battery to store juice collected throughout the day (off-cabin grid, RV, etc.) or backfeed AC power to the grid, where someone else on the grid will consume the power (and you get paid for the little bit of power you fed to the grid).
You wouldn’t put solar on your off-grid house with no means of storing power – you wouldn’t have any power to use at night, and even during the day you wouldn’t be able to run certain high current but short use duration items. With proper battery setup in the mix, your constraints loosen up a bit – you simply need to consume less power per day than your PV panels produce per day.
With a car it makes even less sense – you’re not properly angling the panels at the sun because itd be really awkward to do every time your car changed orientation, and you would constantly be in shadows if you drive anywhere except desert highways. Itd be a lot more efficient to have distributed solar farms and use that power to recharge EV batteries. This is how solar is done (and any other renewable energy source that gives a low but somewhat constant output).