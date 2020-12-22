Implementing SENT Sensors On The Raspberry Pi

The SENT protocol, standing for Single Edge Nibble Transmission, is used for sensors that need to send high-resolution data while keeping system costs low. It’s most typically used in the automotive world, where it can be found in such parts as throttle-by-wire pedals and temperature sensors. [Mark Smith] set out to see if he could get the Pi Zero to read such sensors without the use of an intermediate microcontroller.
[Mark]’s initial attempts relied on Python and the RPI.GPIO library. Unfortunately, the overheads introduced made decoding SENT traffic impossible. Undeterred, [Mark] pressed on, leveraging the
pigpio library and its callback function which allowed sampling at up to one microsecond. This was fast enough to read the messages from a LX3302A inductive position sensor that uses the protocol.
It’s a project that could prove useful for those trying to work with certain sensors who want to avoid adding complexity to a Raspberry Pi project. Files are available on Github for the curious. We’ve seen other direct sensor builds with the Pi, before too – like this power monitoring system. Video after the break.
I think the article misses the point of SENT.
It is NOT low-cost! By far not. It’s expensive, and special, the interface on the controller side takes either up a lot of active time in the mcu, or a special peripheral. And the controllers with such an interface are the big ones.
But why is it like that? They wouldn’t create such a thing without need.
Timing! SENT sends always it’s own time base with each transmission, and is quite robust. Before the ISO26262 safety standard, it was one of the early implementations with safety in hindsight.
But even on a MCU it’s difficult to implement. And even more difficult on a microprocessor!
Features include a counter, so each frame can be checked for missing frames, also a crc to check against.
So you can see whether the sensor is still active, and functional.
Nothing a IO interrupt couldn’t handle easily without much CPU intervention.
Was very excited when I thought you were talking about a SCENT sensor ;-). Still pretty cool though.