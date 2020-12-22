[Wesley Kagan] is building a Corvette with a V12 engine swap. Much of the driveline will be entirely replaced, which means the components to drive the mechanical speedometer and tachometer will no longer be present in the final car. Instead, [Wesley] came up with his own electronic gauge conversion to do the job.
It’s a build that respects the original aesthetic of the car, reusing the original gauges but driving them differently. In place of the original mechanical drives from the transmission and distributor respectively, the speedometer and tach instead get servos installed in the back with a 3D printed gear train. The odometer gets its own continuous rotation servo, too. An Arduino Nano is used to drive the servos, using data from a GPS module and the car’s ignition system.
Files are available for anyone wishing to 3D print parts to modify their own gauges. We can’t wait to see how the gauges look when finally installed. We can imagine some teething problems with slew rate or update speed, but we’re sure it’s nothing [Wesley] can’t engineer out with a few revisions. Custom gauges are something we’ve seen a few times around these parts; this digital setup is particularly useful for engine data. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “V12 Corvette Gets Electronic Gauge Mod”
The odometer servo is very noisy. Using a small stepper motor with a quiet driver would solve that.
What happens to the gauges when the GPS looses signal? With extra sensors, you can do a bit of dead reckoning for when you go into tunnels and such. Perhaps some fancier GPS modules might have that built in?
Or take a different tack: Do you have a gear indicator from the transmission? Use that with the tach to compute the speed.
Or use both systems, with the GPS providing corrections when available.
I would think the easiest and most accurate solution would just be to put a hall effect sensor + magnet on any part of the drivetrain after the transmission. Isn’t that what speedometers/odometers in modern cars use?
I agree GPS has a lot of cool uses but not the most practical for this application – takes time to lock on, accuracy is greatly reduced by buildings, terrain, foliage, etc. Plus the GPS antenna has to be mounted with clear view of sky/not blocked by metal body paneling.
I do appreciate the effort to maintain the heritage car’s aesthetic and styling. A chunk of the old car collector populations are “purists” and wiil only put parts in their car that were available when the car was made (or direct replicas) of those parts. Me personally, I think there’s nothing wrong with taking a beautiful machine and updating it with newer technologies that improve performance, reliability, comfort, etc. – AS LONG AS the car’s original beauty/styling/essence is preserved.
Example, for a classic car
NOT OK: Putting in an in-dash GPS car stereo with 7″ touchscreen
OK: Gutting the stock radio but tapping into the volume knob, which is interfaced to a modern speaker amp mounted out of site, and using an also hidden BT receiver or hidden AUX cord for audio source.
I also like the kits that add power windows to vintage cars while 100% preserving the look and feel of the old school manual roll up windows. The window hand crank is left in place, but instead of being a mechanical drive component, it becomes an electrical switch that triggers the window motors to raise or lower the windows. This type of implementation is awesome because you still INTERFACE with the car the original, classic way. You go to “roll the window down” the original way except you only have to rotate the crank a couple degrees and the motor does the rest, rather than having to make a couple full revolutions with the crank to fully lower the window. Plus no adding of window buttons that would reduce the car’s vintage look.