A Mechanical Edge-Avoiding Robot

In the age of cheap sensors and microcontrollers, it’s easy to forget that there might be very simple mechanical solutions to a problem. [gzumwalt]’s 3D printed mechanical edge avoiding robot is a beautifully elegant example of this.
The only electric components on this robot is a small geared DC motor and a LiPo battery. The motor drives a shaft fixed to a wheel on one side, while the opposite wheel is free-spinning. A third wheel is mounted perpendicular to the other two in the center of the robot, and is driven from the shaft by a bevel gear. The third wheel is lifted off the surface by a pair of conical wheels on a pivoting axle. When one of these conical wheels go over the edge of whatever surface it’s driving on, it lowers front and brings the third wheel into contact with the surface, spinning the robot around until both front wheels are back on the surface.
Mechanical alternatives for electronic systems are easily overlooked, but are often more reliable and rugged in hostile environments. NASA is looking at sending a rover to Venus, but with surface temperatures in excess of 450 °C and atmospheric pressure 92 times that of Earth, conventional electronics won’t survive. Earlier in the year NASA ran a design competition for a completely mechanical obstacle detection system for use on Venus.
[gzumwalt] is a very prolific designer on ingenious 3D printed mechanical devices. This mechanism could also be integrated in his walking fridge rover to explore the front of your fridge without falling off.
“NASA is looking at sending a rover to Venus” For what now? We know just about nothing at the bottom of our oceans yet you want to fly to some other planet to check it out. NASA fools wasting tax dollars. Stop looking up and start looking down. Here is what matters not what’s out there.
Pretty sure we know a lot more about the surface of the ocean than we do of Venus.
You know besides War, Space is one of the biggest drivers of technological advancement there is. And honestly I would rather the cutting edge being used to learn and explore rather than finding new and better ways of blowing people up.
So much stuff was born from Space, small computers, advanced composites, friction stir welding, the list just goes on and on and on.
gzumwalt’s work is always fireeee. From his desktop illusions to illusions to the fact that he’s posting alot of his projects here on hackaday.io, he’s a treasure trove of inspiration!
I had a toy from W. Germany that worked like this in the 1960’s. A tiny mercedes wind up toy using the same principles. Schuco?
I think the essentials are known from late Victorian steam age tech, used in pattern followers or self centering devices.
Very well done