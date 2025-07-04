2025 One Hertz Challenge: Electromechanical CMOS Clock Keeps In Step With Mains Frequency

Some people can’t be bothered to read the analog face of a traditional clock. Some people cannot stand the low frequency “hum” of mains current. If you are in either of those categories, you probably don’t want to make [Christian]’s handsome and well-documented electromechanical CMOS clock.

As you might guess from the name, the clock uses CMOS logic, based around a 12 bit counter, to provide the divider circuits 24 (daily) and 60 (minutes and seconds). Specifically, the circuits are based around a CD4040 twelve-bit adder. Those signals go through DAC circuits based around DAC0808 chips to drive some very nice coil meters for hours and minutes in lieu of the traditional clock face. Taking the time to make a CMOS clock circuit from adder chips is respectable enough in this era of instant-gratification through micro-controllers, and we dig the blinkenlights built into the circuits, but it’s what is being added that is where things get really interesting.

[Christian] had the bright idea that a stepper motor could be driven via the mains, simply by using a capacitor to offset the waveforms on the coils by 90 degrees. With a 200-step stepper motor, [Christian] gets one revolution per second out of the 50 Hz grid; this generates the seconds signal for his CMOS chips by the simple expedient of a 3D printed arm and a light barrier. Once per second, the light is interrupted by the spinning arm, creating a pulse for the clock circuits to add up. Check it out in action in the demo video below.

This project also seems to have the distinction of being the first project submitted to our One Hertz Challenge. It’s not just for clocks, but keep an eye on your clock because entries are only open until 9:00 AM Pacific time on August 19th.