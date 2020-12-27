People have been working metal for so long that the list of tips and tricks is now nearly infinite. So it’s always a joy to pick up a new trick, especially one as simple as putting a hardened edge on mild steel using a drill bit as a filler rod.
This tip comes to us by way of [Jody], aka “The Weldmonger” on YouTube. Subscribing to his channel is a sure way to keep your welding ego in check; you may be good, but [Jody] is better, and he’s willing to share as much of his experience in video format as possible. For this tip, he starts with a cheap chipping hammer, the universal welder’s tool that helps remove the glass-like slag that forms during shielded-metal arc welding, or what’s commonly known as stick welding. The mild steel of the hammer makes it hard to keep an edge, so [Jody] pulled out his TIG welder and laid down a bead on the cutting edge using an old drill bit as a fill rod. The video below shows the process in all its simplicity.
The tool steel of the drill bit is far harder than the mild steel of the hammer, but still soft enough to take an edge, and the resulting tool is much improved. We’ve seen something similar to this before, when hard-facing filler rod was built up on the edge of a mild steel slug to make a cutter for internal weld seams. We liked that hack, but knowing the same thing can be done with something we’ve all likely got in abundance in the shop is a neat trick. Thanks, [Jody]!
6 thoughts on “Put A Hardened Edge On Mild Steel With Just A Drill Bit. Sort Of.”
Case hardening as demonstrated by Chris,of clickspringprojects.com would serve as well and suspect is used on better quality chipping hammers.
Case hardening is not very deep. and you need a furnace. Has to be packed and stay hot a long time. Not real easy or cheap. For a hammer, probably not deep enough. Using HSS as filler is a good idea. HSS retains hardness at red heat and should not need tempering to stay pretty tough. Don’t use cheap carbon steel bits. Those get soft when annealed and would need quenching and tempering.
Could also heat treat it afterwards as well?
I am surprised that the HSS remains hard. I have always avoided using HSS as the heat-treatment schedule is more complicated than for plain carbon steel.
This Old Tony showed the use of dedicated tool-steel filler rod a few weeks ago.
Hardware stores used to have this in rods https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_steel
It’s soft as is but hardens pretty easily, so good as wiki says for making small tools and punches. Anyhoo, haven’t seen it or mention of it much online the last few years, not sure if it’s hard to get or what. No idea how it welds though.
I wonder if such a method could be used on a dull knife (knife blanks?). The extreme end of this idea is making samurai swords on the cheap by taking crap swords, grinding off the edges by maybe 3-5mm and then filling it in with hardened tool steel. Probably not as good as the real thing but it would be cool to see how close you could get.