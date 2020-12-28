Build Your Own Custom Elevator

There are a lot of things in our everyday life that are holdovers from an earlier time that we continue to use simply because of inertia even if they don’t make a lot of sense in modern times. Examples include a 60 Hz power grid, the spacing between railroad tracks, and of course the self-contained attic ladder which is made to fit in between standard spaced ceiling joists. It’s not wide enough to get big or heavy stuff into an attic, and building standards won’t change just for this one inconvenience, so if you want to turn that space into something more usable you’re going to need to build a custom elevator.
This attic elevator comes to us from [Brian] who recently moved into a home with about half the square footage as his previous home, but still needed to hold all of his stuff. That means clever ways of using the available space. For the elevator he constructed a platform out of 2x lumber held together with bolts and steel supports. The carriage runs up and down on a track made out 1 5/8″ super strut and is hoisted by a winch motor rated for 550 pounds, which is more than enough to hoist up most household items including a large toolbox.
The only thing that we would have liked to have seen in the video is how the opening was made. Presumably this would have involved cutting into a ceiling joist to make the opening wider than the standard attic ladder, and care would have needed to be taken to ensure the ceiling/floor wasn’t weakened. Either way, this is a great solution to a common problem, and could perhaps be made to work on more than two levels with a custom controller.
haha i thought i believed that unistrut is infinitely strong but this article forced me to acknowledge that there are limits to my faith! i just see that kind of triangle loading as being too much for the inside rolled edges.
that said, i love it and still want to build an elevator in one of my closets..
Will it pass the home inspection when he wants to sell his house?
I doubt it would be that hard to remove.
Assuming that winch has a safety shutoff for when the disc before the hook reaches it, he should raise the height of the disc to the proper level where it should shut off at the elevator’s top of travel.
I look forward to the “This Is Better Than The 60 Hz Power Grid” article.
It’s probably going to be the old “local distribution should be low voltage DC” argument.
(It fails on having to convert voltages anyways, no arc suppression in switches, and high cable losses)
No no, give ’em a chance, it could be the “local distribution should be wireless induction” argument, with coils in floor and ceiling and 60% efficiency.
All new electronics hobbyists are legally required to believe 12v is the future. It’s like the hardware equivalent of writing your own backup software or text editor and convincing yourself it’s better than the common ones….
The one time where I’m pretty sure they’re totally right is lighting. The way we do lighting now is a hack based on incandescent tech, and we should have standard modular drivers and LED modules, as separate pieces.
Your local building authorities will not be amused. Any injuries and your homeowners insurance won’t pay. These things require permits and inspections. That hoist is not suitable. No safety switches or fall protection. Accessible to children? Sorry to be a wet blanket but some things are just a bad idea.
Indeed. I won’t say I’ve never built anything with as few apparent concessions to safety, but I unplug them and take them apart after they fulfill their one-off purpose. This looks kinda like a “device for amateur amputation of limbs” as much as an elevator.
Some projects are better left “undocumented”. You probably accept just as much real risk driving around in a car every day of your life than you would occasionally using this thing.
You can amputate your limbs with plenty of tools that have every government-sanctioned “I” dotted and permit fee paid–and you can be responsibly cautious with this thing/leave it powered off when not in use/not let kids play with it etc.
And not one person mentioned the 2 attic supports he cut though – my bet is that all the stuff in the storage ends up back in the garage before he realized how a truss cord gets its strength to hold up the roof. He can have the best intentions to use some more space – but he cant thow toolboxes up there and pack it to the ceiling and expect maybe a 2×4 bottom cord of a truss that was designed to hold up a piece of drywall to survive through the winter….
I can’t see exactly what he did there. Typical ways to handle that are to double the trusses and use a header across the cutoff that is at least same dimensions of them to spread it across. I see some 2×4 there but might be to square up the hole and fit as a frame for trim and/or drywall not the only thing that’s there. Who knows though, if you wanna do it right, look it up.
The carpentry work to make the hole is really the heart of the project, not the business of making the platform go up and down. It isn’t just satisfying code for codes sake, but having an attic with a structural design that is not compromised.
What kind of safety cut-out is appropriate here?
1) light beam around the horizontal perimeter of the base, an inch or so above the platform level.
2) light curtain around 3 open vertical virtual walls of elevator, between platform level and hole level.
3) something else?
It’s a dumbwaiter. Apartment buildings in the pre-elevator age often had them. Ones which are not for human occupancy may have different rules under building codes. But I remember a woman who worked at the Dayton airport and, I read, was crushed while attempting to unjam a luggage elevator.