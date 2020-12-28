Netscape Communicator And SHA-1 Written Into Brexit Agreement

We pity the civil servants involved in the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, because after tense meetings until almost the Eleventh Hour, they’ve had to cobble together the text of a post-Brexit trade agreement in next-to-no time. In the usual manner of such international agreements both sides are claiming some kind of victory over fish, but the really interesting parts of the document lie in the small print. In particular it was left to eagle-eyed security researchers to spot that Netscape Communicator 4, SHA-1, and RSA encryption with a 1024-bit key length are recommended to secure the transfer of DNA data between states. The paragraphs in question can be found on page 932 of the 1256-page agreement.
It’s likely that some readers under 30 years old will never have used a Netscape product even though they will be familiar with Firefox, the descendant Mozilla software. Netscape were a pioneer of early web browsers, and Communicator 4 was the company’s all-in-one browser and email offering from the late 1990s. It and its successors steadily lost ground against Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, and ultimately faded away along with the company under AOL ownership in the late 2000s. Meanwhile the SHA-1 hashing algorithm has been demonstrated to be vulnerable to collision attacks, and computing power has advanced such that 1024-bit RSA encryption can be broken in a sensible time frame by anyone with sufficient GPU power to give it a try. It’s clear that something is amiss in the drafting of this treaty, and we’d go so far as to venture the opinion that a tired civil servant simply cut-and-pasted from a late-1990s security document.
So will the lawmakers of Europe now have to dig for ancient software as mandated by treaty? We hope not, as from our reading they are given as examples rather than as directives. We worry however that their agencies might turn out to be as clueless on digital security as evidently the civil servants are, so maybe Verizon Communications, current owners of the Netscape brand, could be in for a few support calls.
5 thoughts on “Netscape Communicator And SHA-1 Written Into Brexit Agreement”
As pointed out in many places elsewhere, this is direct transposition from the 2008 EU agreement on DNA data sharing, which forms part of the Brexit agreement. It’s not a simple case of plagiarism. Bad reporting by Hackaday.
Not that eagle eyed… those requirements are set out in a 2008 EU law and needed to be included to maintain parity between the new treaty and existing EU law.
Those eagle eyes should probably be wondering why a law from 2008 had those technologies listed in the first place…
The UK Government recently was found out for storing COVID-19 patient/contact data in an Excel Spreadsheet – and then losing half of it. I’m from the UK, and this is sadly a realistic plausibility, and plausible minimum which will be updated in due course (of course less safe until then) after the many other issues of different priorities are addressed.
Actually, if you read what that document actually says (the snippet in the article is sufficient), it does not in any way require (or even recommend) Netscape Communicator. It is simply giving it as an example of software that supports s/MIME. The requirement is s/MIME with particular cryptographic standards. But the asymmetric encryption strength and hash algorithm required are certainly not up to current best practice, and are probably inadequate.
I really don’t know whether to laugh or cry that your typical politician is discussing such things and enshrining them in law.