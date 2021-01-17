LEDs From Dubai: The Royal Lights You Can’t Buy

[Clive] had an interesting video about LED lights from Philips. You can’t buy them unless you live in Dubai. Apparently inspired by the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who wanted more efficient and longer-lasting bulbs. The secret? A normal LED bulb uses an LED “filament” at 1 watt each. The Dubai bulbs run at about a fourth of that which means they need more LEDs to get the same amount of light, but they should last longer and operate more efficiently.
After exploring the brightness and color of different lamps, [Clive] tears one up and finds some surprises inside. The LEDs get over 200V each and the driver circuit has a lot of pairs of components, possibly to keep the size small for the high voltages involved, although it could be to improve reliability, [Clive] wasn’t sure.
By reducing the power, [Clive] was able to count that each LED strip contains 21 LEDs. He also notes some of the oddities in construction that appear to be for reliability and ease of manufacturing. We aren’t sure how that compares to the construction of conventional bulbs. The circuit includes a bridge rectifier and a linear current regulator using a MOSFET.
The bulbs cost a bit more, but if you factor in the probable long life, their total cost over time should be reasonable. Overall, it is interesting that a nice design came from what amounts to government regulation. Of course, there is a price: in exchange for the development of the bulbs, Philips has the exclusive right to make and sell the bulbs for the next several years. They expect to sell 10 million lamps by the end of 2021, although they are only available, currently, in Dubai.
The last time we looked in on Dubai, their police were flying quadcopters. If you want a teardown of a more conventional bulb, we’ve looked at that before, too.
Clive is a treasure. He has a very smooth, soothing voice and an unhurried, leisurely way of speaking, making it very pleasant to listen to.
Sure, you can buy all you want – if you are in Dubai. I think it’s prolly only a question of time before the Chinese copy them, then anyone can buy them as “Dubai Lights” on the likes of Ebay or Aliexpress.
They could already, but they won’t. There’s no secret sauce here, just use the proper de-rating curve given by the diode manufacturer and don’t push it to the limit.
https://www.mouser.com/applications/lighting-derating/
Note that commercial LED bulbs typically don’t use automatic temperature compensation. They use a fixed current regardless of temperature so the bulb would stay the same brightness, which in practice means it starts really bright and then instantly dims down over 2-3 seconds because the efficiency drops with the rising temperature. After reaching thermal equilibrium, the light output is reduced somewhat from what it says on the package, because the standard test doesn’t run the light for very long.
Since the LEDs are very difficult to heatsink properly, and many aren’t even trying, they’re always running up against the de-rating curve. Every LED bulb is optimized to give you the nominal rated operating hours and brightness under nominal test conditions, which means they can claim so many lumens without spending more on a bigger diode.
In a country where the “normal” temperature can reach 50 degrees, regular LED bulbs simply wouldn’t last. A few hours under those conditions is enough to permanently damage the diode.
No-one (not even the Chinese) is going to voluntarily make a product that doesn’t need to be replaced as often because that would hurt their business.
Almost all LED products don’t properly de-rate the diode, which results in the lamp dimming a bit after a few seconds of operation because it gets warm. You can understand how in Dubai this would lead to a severely reduced lifespan for the product.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)