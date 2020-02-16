[electronupdate] has done a lot of LED light bulb teardowns over the years, witnessing a drive towards ever-cheaper and ever-simpler implementations, and suspects that LED light bulb design has finally reached its ultimate goal. This teardown of a recent dollar store example shows that cost-cutting has managed to shave even more off what was already looking like a market saturated with bottom-dollar design.
The electrical components inside this glowing model of cost-cutting consists of one PCB (previously-seen dollar store LED bulb examples had two), eleven LEDs, one bridge rectifier, two resistors, and a controller IC. A wirewound resistor apparently also serves as a fuse, just in case.
That’s not all. [electronupdate] goes beyond a simple teardown and has decapped the controller IC to see what lurks inside, and the result is shown here. This controller is responsible for driving the LEDs from the ~100 Volts DC that the bridge rectifier and large electrolytic cap present to it, and it’s both cheap and clever in its own way.
The top half is a big transistor for chopping the voltage and the bottom half is the simple control logic; operation is fast enough that no flicker is perceived in the LEDs, and no output smoothing cap is needed. The result, of course, is fewer components and lower cost.
Some of you may recall that back in the early days of LED lighting, bulbs that could last 100,000 hours were a hot promise. That didn’t happen for a variety of reasons and the march towards being an everyday consumable where cost was paramount continued. [electronupdate] feels they have probably reached that ultimate goal, at least until something else changes. They work, they’re cheap, and just about everything else has been successfully pried up and tossed out the door.
7 thoughts on “Have LED Bulbs Reached Their Final (and Cheapest) Form?”
Including EMC compliance at a reasonable level. They even interfere with DAB radio nowadays, well done.
Stuffing a 50-ish semiconductor high-power-ish logic system and a bunch of other stuff into a small container and having it be cost-competitive with a fine tungsten wire on the promise of energy savings is pretty extraordinary. I’m wondering where the safety tipping point lies with ever cheaper and rougher products. Likely a horrific fire and non-payment of insurance because of using u”nrated equipment”.
Also: “…The electrical components inside this glowing model of cost-cutting …” I saw what you did there.
> ~100 Volts DC that the bridge rectifier and large electrolytic cap present to it
It is a heck lot more than 100V DC. If you don’t understand that peak voltage is sqrt(2) (1.414) of your usual 120V Sine wave, well you might want to do more research.
https://electronics.stackexchange.com/questions/250887/how-to-calculate-voltage-after-rectifier
I missed something like capacitive isolation (Cuk or something like that). It’s a little safer and require more or less the same parts
My guess: either that IC is a actually a linear current regulator, or that wirewound resistor is actually an inductor. Most of the designs I’ve pulled apart have used linear current regulation into a fairly high voltage (~100V) string of LEDs.
what I’d like to know, is what’s the best build on the market? We all have bought the cheap LED bulbs and had a few of them burn out after a year… so what I want is to know what bulbs have the internal components to actually last 100,000 hours? Ignore the LED rating, give me MTBF for the rest of the crap.
I’d guess the primary point of failure, if not something mechanical, is going to be the electrolytic cap. I doubt they use the solid electrolyte type, so 20k hours of operation seems unlikely.