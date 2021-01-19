You may not have noticed, but we here at Hackaday really love our clicky stuff. Clicky mechanical keyboards, unnecessarily noisy flip-dot displays, and pretty much anything made with a lot of relays — they all grab our attention, in more ways than one. So it’s with no small surprise that we appear to have entirely missed perhaps the clickiest build of all: a fully operational 8-bit computer using nothing but relays.
What’s even more amazing about our failure to find and feature [Paul Law]’s excellent work is that he has been at it for the better part of a decade now. The first post on his very detailed and very well-crafted blog describing the build dates from 2013, when he was just testing LEDs in the arithmetic-logic unit (ALU). Since then, [Paul] has made incredible progress, building module after module, each containing a small portion of the computer’s functionality. The modules plug into card cages with backplanes to connect them, and the whole thing lives in an enclosure made from aluminum extrusion and glossy black panels for a truly sleek look. The computer is incredibly compact for something that uses 400+ DPDT relays to do its thinking.
In addition to the blog, [Paul] has a criminally undersubscribed YouTube channel with a quite recent series going over the computer in depth. We included the overall tour below, but you should really check out the rest of the videos to appreciate how much work went into this build. We’ve seen relay computers ranging in size from single-board to just plain ludicrous, but this one really takes the prize for fit and finish as well as functionality.
4 thoughts on “Homebrew Relay Computer Looks Like It Could Be A Commercial Product”
Looks as good as a commercial product, yes, could be produced commercially, hmm, I’ll go with …
“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.”
Thomas Watson, president of IBM, sometime in the 40s when this tech was current.
I mean it’s cool and all, but for the thousands of bucks it would likely have to sell for, I don’t think there would be many takers.
How hard would it be to rig it up to let people connect to it over the internet, and run things on it?
E.g. something that receives tweets with programs in them, queues them up, automatically pulls the next job off the queue, loads it up and runs it, and fires off results, probably again via tweet. AND of course, some way to watch and listen to your program click through.
You know .. so I don’t have to source 1000 relays and get carpal tunnel from wiring them all up on me own?
I like this idea, it gives access to such a project to many people who otherwise would never experience it. Maybe have an emulator test the code in the backend first to prevent unknown code from causing problems before running on hardware.
Give me a minute, I gotta pick my jaw up off the floor.
