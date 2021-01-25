Failed Test Could Further Delay NASA’s Troubled SLS Rocket

The January 16th “Green Run” test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) was intended to be the final milestone before the super heavy-lift booster would be moved to Cape Canaveral ahead of its inaugural Artemis I mission in November 2021. The full duration static fire test was designed to simulate a typical launch, with the rocket’s main engines burning for approximately eight minutes at maximum power. But despite a thunderous start start, the vehicle’s onboard systems triggered an automatic abort after just 67 seconds; making it the latest in a long line of disappointments surrounding the controversial booster.
When it was proposed in 2011, the SLS seemed so simple. Rather than spending the time and money required to develop a completely new rocket, the super heavy-lift booster would be based on lightly modified versions of Space Shuttle components. All engineers had to do was attach four of the Orbiter’s RS-25 engines to the bottom of an enlarged External Tank and strap on a pair of similarly elongated Solid Rocket Boosters. In place of the complex winged Orbiter, crew and cargo would ride atop the rocket using an upper stage and capsule not unlike what was used in the Apollo program.
There’s very little that could be called “easy” when it comes to spaceflight, but the SLS was certainly designed to take the path of least resistance. By using flight-proven components assembled in existing production facilities, NASA estimated that the first SLS could be ready for a test flight in 2016.
If everything went according to schedule, the agency expected it would be ready to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit by the early 2020s. Just in time to meet the aspirational goals laid out by President Obama in a 2010 speech at Kennedy Space Center, including the crewed exploitation of a nearby asteroid by 2025 and a potential mission to Mars in the 2030s.
But of course, none of that ever happened. By the time SLS was expected to make its first flight in 2016, with nearly $10 billion already spent on the program, only a few structural test articles had actually been assembled. Each year NASA pushed back the date for the booster’s first shakedown flight, as the project sailed past deadlines in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. After the recent engine test ended before engineers were able to collect the data necessary to ensure the vehicle could safely perform a full-duration burn, outgoing NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said it was too early to tell if the booster would still fly this year.
What went wrong? As commercial entities like SpaceX and Blue Origin move in leaps and bounds, NASA seems stuck in the past. How did such a comparatively simple project get so far behind schedule and over budget?
The Rocket to Nowhere
Arguably, the most pressing problem with the SLS program is that it has no clear purpose. As a congressionally mandated project, NASA must continue on with its development regardless of whether or not they actually have a use for it. Critics have often referred to the program as the “Senate Launch System”, as they believe the Shuttle-derived concept was conceived primarily as a way to make sure the manufacturing facilities used to build the engines, propellant tanks, and solid rocket boosters for the Space Shuttle would remain in operation even after the program was retired.
Without a clear mission for the SLS, it’s been difficult for NASA engineers to make any long-term development plans. What payload does the booster need to carry, and to where, are key questions that need to be answered. NASA is no longer pursuing the mission to recover a near Earth asteroid, and a human mission to Mars is still decades away. The SLS is scheduled to launch the Europa Clipper to Jupiter in 2025, though the Falcon Heavy is already being considered as a backup should it not be ready in time.
While its ultimate effectiveness is debatable, the design of the Space Shuttle was driven by a very specific goal: to transport large objects to and from low Earth orbit inside of its cargo bay. Every decision made during the program’s lifetime revolved around that core tenet. Without similar guidance, the Space Launch System has found itself adrift.
Put simply, the single defining characteristic of the SLS is the sheer mass it’s capable of putting into space. The rocket’s base Block I configuration is designed to put 95,000 kg (209,000 lb) into low Earth orbit, and the later Block II version 130,000 kg (290,000 lb). But while these are impressive figures, it’s not immediately clear what type of mission architecture would require such massive modules to be launched in a single-shot. The 50 years of experience gained since the Apollo era has taught us that modular systems, launched on competitively priced boosters and assembled in orbit, is the key to creating a sustainable space infrastructure.
Squandered Reusability
From the beginning, the Space Shuttle was designed to be an almost completely reusable architecture. Aside from the External Tank, every component of the system could be recovered, refurbished, and flown again. The idea being that it would be cheaper and faster to reuse the same vehicle than it would be to build a new one for each mission.
Unfortunately the complexity and cost of the refurbishment process was greatly underestimated, due in part to technical and material limitations of the era. In the end, the Shuttle never launched as affordably and as rapidly as its designers had hoped, but the lessons learned during the program helped shape modern reusable spacecraft such as Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Dream Chaser and the Boeing X-37B.
But despite the current trend towards reusable rockets and spacecraft, NASA is taking a step backwards with the SLS by using components which were designed for refurbishment and discarding them the end of each flight. The RS-25 engines installed on the first SLS rocket are not newly manufactured, they are literally the same engines that were pulled from the Shuttle Orbiters when they were put into museums. The same is true with the Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs); the new elongated boosters are using segments from the Shuttle’s original SRBs, but instead of coming down on parachutes to be recovered, they will smash into the ocean and sink.
Each flight of the SLS will destroy four Shuttle-era RS-25 engines and two SRBs, simply because they were taking up space in a NASA warehouse. From a historical standpoint, this is abhorrent. But more practically speaking, integrating these decades-old components into a modern launcher has proven to be far more difficult than anticipated. While they’ve seen some upgrades since the retirement of the Shuttle, it’s no exaggeration to say that some of the people working on the SLS today were not born when its engines were built.
As of right now, NASA only has enough RS-25 engines leftover from the Shuttle program to support four SLS flights. To address this, the agency has already contracted Aerojet Rocketdyne to produce a new version of the engine called the RS-25E that’s designed to be expendable. Unfortunately, these design changes come at a steep price. Each RS-25E will cost NASA nearly $150 million, which is more than what SpaceX charges for a flight on the Falcon Heavy. With a per-launch price that will easily exceed that of the infamously expensive Space Shuttle, it’s difficult to imagine how SLS can possibly remain competitive with reusable commercial vehicles set to begin operation within the current decade such as SpaceX’s Starship and Blue Origin’s New Glenn.
A Calculated Risk
After examining the data, NASA says the automated abort during the January 16th engine test was due to intentionally conservative test limits intended to avoid unnecessary stress on the booster. In a press conference, Administrator Bridenstine said that had this been a real flight, the engines would have remained firing for the full duration necessary to reach orbit. He went on to explain that there is an inherent risk involved should NASA or prime contractor Boeing decide to rerun the full duration test fire, as the propellant tanks can only be filled and drained a finite number of times.
While nothing has been determined yet, these statements would seem to indicate that NASA may decide not to repeat the test fire and push ahead with the Artemis I mission to ensure they make the current November 2021 launch date. Conventional wisdom would say this is unwise, but as the first flight won’t have any human occupants, the usually risk-averse space agency might be willing to roll the dice if it means they can avoid another costly delay on a program that’s already facing fierce criticism.
On the other hand, live streaming the explosion of their first Space Launch System rocket to millions of viewers all over the world is hardly going to improve matters. A catastrophic failure during Artemis I would also very likely result in a delay to the crewed Artemis II that’s tentatively scheduled for August 2023. The resulting domino effect would likely make it all but impossible that NASA could make the already ambitious deadline for putting the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.
21 thoughts on “Failed Test Could Further Delay NASA’s Troubled SLS Rocket”
In other words: Orange Rocket Bad.
Orange is sus (still)
Ever have a project, that seems similar to something you recently abandoned, and think I’ll just re-use that.
Hours turn into days, and about 80% of the way in you realize it would have been quicker to start from scratch. Some of the stuff is like 90% right, but of course, the last 10% takes 90% of the time.
So here we are, a bunch of reused parts adapted for something they weren’t intended for and it doesn’t quite work.
My experience is that the last 5% uses up 95% of the time.
So now I always focus on the edge cases or the outliers, the real time sinks near the very start. I filter the work required into easy and very difficult and start. With enough experience you have a extremely good feel for what is going to be trivial and what is not. And then I focus my attention on that last evil 5% at the start. It actually helps you find where the problems are that you were not expecting in the 95% faster. And then at the end of a project when you do 95% of the work in 5% of the time, people think you are a miracle worker. But the flip side is that at the start of the project people think you are twiddling your thumbs, because progress is almost glacial.
The last 5% takes 95% of the time. So does the first 5% and the middle 90%. It’s the NASA way. Take an incompetent prime contractor mandated by politicians, excuse all failures and give them the full fee regardless of success or failure or late delivery or cost overruns. Today’s NASA is not the same as the the one that got us to the Moon.
SLS not working for them?
Maybe they should try a different 3D printer type.
+1
Hmmm solid boosters that have a documented history of failing, re using old technology, insulation falling off the fuel tank… WHAT COULD GO WRONG?
If you want NASA to resume it’s world class prestige, treat it like a world class agency not like a 3rd world ugly red haired stepchild.
Think about what you said for a minute, solid boosters, fuel tank.
Software problems with another Boeing product? Who would have thought that? God help any astronaut flying on this frankenstein fossil which exists solely to funnel money into specific states. They have to delay to keep the gravy train flowing. However, astronauts will probably need to speak Chinese when they visit the moon.
Reminds me of the torpedo fiasco of WWII (in the U.S), the manufacturer was “protected” by their Senator, so they had no incentive to improve the lackluster performance of their product.
The Germans on the other hand, had state of the art torpedoes with all the latest technology. They still lost the war though.
And Operation Paperclip happened, the spoils of war – kidnapping people.
A big problem is that Boeing is not the same company it was during the height of the Apollo and Shuttle eras. It used to be a company run by air plane people not cost cutting MBA’s who live a thousand miles away from where the factories are and come up with a disaster like the 737 MAX and using cut rate foreign programmers to write the avionics s/w and importing 3rd world foreigners to manage the company day to day.
While companies like Space-X that are not infested with institutionalized stupidity and greed just keep having one success after another.
Building a new race car? Great!
We’ve got a warehouse full of Model T engines and crate of Model A transmissions. Save money by using these…
Back in the day in Formula 1, the BMW team used to take engine blocks out of used street cars and leave them outside in the rain for a year, and the pit workers would piss on them for good measure, before they were finally taken in and bored and honed etc. into racing engines.
Point being that the engine was taken from the middle of the bathtub curve for failure – not too early, not too late, and it was stressed with water ingress, corrosion and and freezing to find any residual faults like microscopic cracks that would develop into bigger cracks during a race.
If Chinese had to change their plans for the Great Wall every 4 years, nothing would ever get done. Just sayin …
The great wall was built in thousands of sections in an number of different plans under different emperors over many centuries, starting and stopping, until finally the sections grew large enough that they were connected.
https://empoweryourknowledgeandhappytrivia.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/great-wall-of-china-construction-timeline.jpg
Okay, it wasn’t the best comparison. Now, imagine building a rocket in that manner. 2000: we will go to the Moon. 2004: Not Moon, Mars. 2008: Asteroid belt and maybe Skylab II. 2012: Europa! 2016: Moon …
Twenty billion dollars
$20,000,000,000
That budget would get you 322 Falcon 9 launches, or 222 Falcon Heavy launches.
This is a national embarrassment. They need to end it now.
I used to work at the Space Center . This concept was designed using outdated tech. and was really a reason to keep the NASA employees employed. NASA should do what they do best, mainly space exploration, Mars rovers etc.. Private contractors can build and launch vehicles MUCH cheaper.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)