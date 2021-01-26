What’s The Deal With Chromium On Linux? Google At Odds With Package Maintainers

Linux users are more likely than most to be familiar with Chromium, Google’s the free and open source web project that serves as the basis for their wildly popular Chrome. Since the project’s inception over a decade ago, users have been able to compile the BSD licensed code into a browser that’s almost the same as the closed-source Chrome. As such, most distributions offer their own package for the browser and some even include it in the base install. Unfortunately, that may be changing soon.
A post made earlier this month to the official Chromium Blog explained that an audit had determined “third-party Chromium based browsers” were using APIs that were intended only for Google’s internal use. In response, any browser attempting to access features such as Chrome Sync with an unofficial API key would be prevented from doing so after March 15th.
To the average Chromium user, this doesn’t sound like much of a problem. In fact, you might even assume it doesn’t apply to you. The language used in the post makes it sound like Google is referring to browsers which are spun off of the Chromium codebase, and at least in part, they are. But the search giant is also using this opportunity to codify their belief that the only official Chromium builds are the ones that they provide themselves. With that simple change, anyone using a distribution-specific build of Chromium just became persona non grata.
Unhappy with the idea of giving users a semi-functional browser, the Chromium maintainers for several distributions such as Arch Linux and Fedora have said they’re considering pulling the package from their respective repositories altogether. With a Google representative confirming the change is coming regardless of community feedback, it seems likely more distributions will follow suit.
Broken Promises
For most users, this is little more than a minor annoyance. Sure it was nice to have Chromium available in your distribution’s package repository, but popping over to the official website and downloading the latest stable is hardly the end of the world. Those running older machines may be in for a rude awaking however, as Google no longer makes 32-bit builds available. They also don’t provide a native BSD build at the time of this writing. For those users, it may be time to give Firefox a shot.
The people that are actually hurt the most by this decision are the ones who’ve spent years packaging Google’s open source browser. They’ve put in considerable time and effort to compile, distribute, and support a custom built Chromium, only to have Google pull the rug out from under them without so much as a call for comments. You might think that’s just one of the risks you take on when supporting a BSD-licensed project, which by definition offers no implied warranty, but in this case things are a little less cut and dry.
As developer Eric Hameleers explains in a lengthy blog post, he was supplied with a dedicated API key for his Slackware Chromium builds by the Google Chrome Team in 2013. He was granted “official permission to include Google API keys in your packages”, and was told that the usage quota for that particular key would be increased “in an effort to adequately support your users”, as normally the key he was assigned would only be for personal development use. Evangelos Foutras, the maintainer for the Arch Linux Chromium package, has indicated he received a similar email at around the same time.
There’s no question that Google understood how these individuals intended to use their API keys. They were even given special dispensation to circumvent API limits, a decision which must have gone through several layers of approvals. The framework for giving distribution-specific Chromium packages the same level of functionality as official builds was agreed upon and put into operation years ago, that much is certain. What’s less clear is what happened internally at Google that prompted them to terminate these existing agreements with little more than a vague blog post to serve as notification.
Keys to the Kingdom
We may never get the full story in this situation, and since a Google representative has made it clear that the decision is final, there’s not much sense fretting over it. Ultimately, Google is going to run their business as they see fit. If they think allowing unofficial builds of Chromium to tap into their cloud services such as Sync isn’t worth it, it’s their prerogative to block them. Those who believe firmly in the concept of free and open source software would tell you that this is a perfect example of why you should have been using Firefox or another truly libre browser in the first place.
On the other hand, hackers as a whole aren’t overly fond of being told what to do. Finding unconventional solutions to arbitrary limitations is the name of the game, so what options exist for those who can’t or won’t use the official Chromium builds from Google? Foutras has put forward an interesting suggestion that, at least on the surface, doesn’t seem to run afoul of Google’s Terms of Service. Though that certainly doesn’t mean they’ll be happy about it.
Put simply, there doesn’t appear to be any technical reason that a third-party build of Chromium couldn’t simply use the official API keys that ship with Chrome. These keys have been publicly known since at least 2012, and in all that time, have never been changed. While actually distributing a build of Chromium using these keys may be enough of a gray area that mainline distributions would steer clear, a separate script that executes on the end-user’s machine and slips the keys into the relevant environment variables may be a loophole Google wasn’t expecting.
18 thoughts on “What’s The Deal With Chromium On Linux? Google At Odds With Package Maintainers”
In my head this is translating as “Google limits it’s own ability to snarf data from unofficial Chromium builds”
This is in line with other Google efforts to benefit from open source while not allowing for competing products. They want the developers but also want all the control. We have seen this happen in other open source projects that have been sponsored by Google such as Istio.
“Do no evil”. Oh my. Google is now definitely on my evil corporation list.
What’s up with US anti-monopoly laws?
They only seem to apply to companies that are unpopular in the public eye, such as Microsoft. Companies like Google and Apple are media darlings, so they can pretty much do exactly as they please.
Well put and unfortunately rather true.
*missing a jaw*
“What’s up with US anti-monopoly laws?”
What’s up is that the antitrust laws aren’t even remotely written correctly to cover modern situations. Considering that the most recent revision to the actual laws is the Celler–Kefauver Act from 1950, Congress really should do something. However, that is about as likely as a publicly traded company caring about ANYTHING other than their bottom line.
Google can go pound sand.
Oh, how I wish I could stop utilizing ANYTHING from Google. Many years ago (back when “don’t be evil” was still a thing) I had a lot of respect for them, but now I hate them with the boiling heat of a thousand suns, and I add a few more suns’ worth every time I am forced to deal with one of those idiotic “captcha” pieces of crap. I would love to find a way around those, but my programming skills are minimal at best (can it be done in TI-BASIC from the 80s? No? I’m out.), so I lack the ability to do anything about it.
The only problem I have with the anti-Google sentiment is that the alternatives are worse.
Just look at smartphones. If your not on Google your on Apple.
With Apple you can’t even run your own code on your own device without using one of their overpriced computers and paying $100/year to join their club. (Yes they have a free tier but it’s emulator only). And forget about distributing anything outside of their store.
As a maker, if you want to control something you built with your phone.. well Apple devices have no bluetooth serial protocol so it’s going to be 10 times more expensive and 100 times more complicated.
I still prefer Google as a lesser evil.
I’m extremely grateful for the Google captchas, I see enough spam on the internet as things are, I have no desire to wade through even more of it. When image recognition gets good enough and easy enough to use to bypass those captchas we’re going to have a hell of a time. :-(
My issues with googles captcha is that I do not like being used as an unpaid employee who generates or validates training data sets for AI systems.
They shuffle up their collection of images and send each of them randomly to thousands of humans and use the ones that with a 99% confidence interval of agreement by human eyes and brains as valid training data. It may also help detect colorblind people and add extra information to their google metadata profile.
Seems like a good opportunity to release a non-google sync server/service.
I used to use Chrome. Currently I use Firefox. Either way I use the same browser on my work desktop, home desktop and phone. I love how they all sync up so browser history, form auto-fill settings, etc.. go with me. I assume this is the kind of thing we are talking about here.
For my own reasons I have a LAMP server, always on, port forwarded from my cable modem. I’d love it if I could run something on that which serves as the common point between browsers instead of some big privacy consuming corporation.
I imagine installing some webservice app on the LAMP box, securing it with an SSL sertificate and a strong password. Then installing an extension in my browser on each device, inputting the url and login info for the webservice then everything is synced, no Google or Mozilla involved.
Has anyone made anything like this? I have too many other projects to start this one right now. I’d also rather not spend a whole bunch of time learning browser APIs that will probably get obsoleted every couple fo years anyway.
To me this doesn’t sound all that weird to be fair.
That Google has specific cloud services that they have made for their own use isn’t particularly odd.
From a security standpoint, I would suspect that Google might see that this third party access to their cloud service for things like bookmark, password/login-credentials and history syncing being a bit of a potential security issue. Something that can put them into legal trouble if left in the current state.
Can Goolge trust that these third parties does a good enough job to ensure security?
The answer is “most likely not.”
The situation needs to be look at from the perspective of shareholders, judges/legal-system, and the board in charge. They aren’t programmers, but even a programmer should see the obvious issues here.
That Google decides to not have these parts of their API as publicly usable by third parties is honestly expected.
Why the door weren’t properly closed to begin with, is a different question.
If people at Google handed out API keys to third parties and why is also a different question.
Google is new Microsoft. It’s a chance to make services like sync more p2p+encryption then centralised, it could also push distributors to set something like duckduckgo as a default search engine. Our privacy could only benefit from this. Other good effect can be in better separation of standard APIs and proprietary spyware in future releases
Right? What’s bad about Chromium spinoffs that Google are locking themselves out of?
I’m guessing this is directly related to MS using chromium as the basis for their new browser, but it’s just a guess. Time to make good on my 15-year-old intention to learn lynx.
Use official packages you say, well where’s the Aarch64 Linux Arch package? Doesn’t exist as far as I know :(
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)