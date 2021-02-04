Twisted Tea Launcher Refreshes At 104 MPH

A few weeks ago, a video went viral on social media that depicted a rather unsavory individual receiving what could be described as a “percussive reminder” of social norms courtesy of a bystander armed with a can of Twisted Tea. The video served as inspiration for many a meme, but perhaps none more technically intricate than this air cannon that launches 24 ounces of hard iced tea at better than 100 miles per hour built by [Greg Bejtlich].
Technically we’re looking at two different hacks here. The first is the pneumatic launcher put together using a low-cost eBay tire bead seater. These tools are designed to unleash a large volume of air into a tire so it can be properly seated onto the rim, but it doesn’t take much more than a few pieces of PVC pipe from the hardware store to turn it into an impromptu mortar. It’s even got a convenient trigger and a handle to help control the recoil. Though as you can see in the video after the break, it still ends up being a bit too energetic for [Greg] to keep a grip on.
For the projectiles, [Greg] has 3D printed a nose cone and tail fin that snap onto the 24 oz cans in hopes of making them more aerodynamically stable. The slow motion video seems to indicate they aren’t terribly effective, but they certainly look impressive. Spring-loaded control surfaces that deploy after the can leaves the muzzle could be the answer, though at some point you have to ask yourself how far you’re willing to go for an Internet meme.
It probably goes without saying that you definitely shouldn’t try firing cans of alcoholic iced tea off in your backyard. But the launcher itself might be useful for lofting antennas or hurling the occasional potato.
At a guesstimate by the angle the air will come off the back of the can, I think that only about the top quarter inch of the fins are effective. So if total length an issue, I’d lose it in the nose, make it shorter and blunter, and add a more gradual transition behind the can and longer fins.
Base bleed projectile
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Base_bleed
I agree, the back fins are probably not doing anything.
And with the nose, that can be way shorter. I’ve launched model rocket engines bare, and they shoot incredibly straight even with no nose cone or fins.
I wonder how much stability would be improved by angling the fins to force the can to spin
I think a fair amount of the instability in flight is due to the fluid shifting inside the can as the launch forces equalize. I don’t know that there would be a passive solution that would be completely effective, though [Nate]’s suggestion about spin would be worth a shot. If that wasn’t satisfactory, I’d try emptying the can and then filling it completely full with something that’s not going to shift in flight (concrete, expanding foam/great stuff, etc… depending on desired mass). As a “safety” measure, it might be fun to build-in a whistling chamber into the nosecone… the only thing more baffling than a highspeed can of twisted tea flying overhead is one that’s screaming like a mortar while doing so.
Freeze it first!
B^)
