Designing A Drone To Fire From A Grenade Launcher

You might think that tiny autonomous drones that can be fired out of a standard 40 mm grenade launcher for rapid deployment would be the kind of thing the military would love to get their hands on. Which is true, of course, and a number of companies are working on the idea for police and military applications. But [Glytch] thinks the technology could also be used for search and rescue operations, so he’s working on creating a version for us civilians.
During his presentation “3D Printing Canister-Launchable Drones for City-Scale Wardriving” at the 2019 CircleCityCon, [Glytch] gave an overview of his progress towards creating a small fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that can be built even by those of us who don’t have the budgets of a three letter government agency. He’s not at the point where he can do a test launch just yet, but the design is coming along nicely, and we’re extremely interested in seeing where it goes from here.
The only way you’re fitting a winged aircraft into the bore of a 40 mm launcher is by folding it up, and so far, that’s where [Glytch] has directed most of his efforts. The wings of his UAV will use a rigid leading edge that folds flat until deployment. When in flight mode, ripstop nylon attached between the body of the drone and the leading edge will be pulled taught to form the actual wing surface; think of it sort of like a bat’s wing. A similar trick will be used for the two control surfaces at the rear of the craft.
Internally, the UAV is using all off-the-shelf components which [Glytch] hopes will keep it cheap enough that they could eventually be mass produced. As he explained in a recent YouTube video, the motor, speed controller, receiver, and flight controller, are all the sort of thing you’d expect to find in a small RC quadcopter. To make it easier to manage the UAV in the field, the batteries and payload will be housed in a detachable nose cone; allowing the user to rapidly configure the hardware for different missions.
Right now, [Glytch] says the biggest obstacle keeping his drone out of the air is finding a foldable propeller with the specific characteristics he requires. Unable to find anything commercially available, he’s currently looking into designing it himself and having it 3D printed on an SLA machine. He also needs to design a sabot to hold the drone as it travels through the barrel of the launcher. Incidentally, he’s currently testing his design with an Airsoft grenade launcher, as he doesn’t want to wade through the paperwork involved in getting the real deal.
[Glytch] is no stranger to the world of high-tech UAVs. The “Watch Dog” inspired hacking drone he created last year was a huge hit, and he’s recently been working on a HD video and telemetry link over WiFi with the Raspberry Pi Zero for his flying creations.
17 thoughts on “Designing A Drone To Fire From A Grenade Launcher”
Seems like a air cannon could launch it a pretty good ways up, and there’s no regulatory paperwork (at least that I’m aware of). Probably get a LOT further than something that’s designed to be somewhat child-safe.
Some communities do have specific legislation banning the use of air cannons. Be responsible and avoid breaking the sound barrier and you’ll probably be fine.
I know from experience you can easily accelerate a 300g payload to half the speed of sound. Quick exhaust valve design, 150psi, barrel length of about 0.75m, cheap to build. That design scaled up did break the sound barrier…
Have the wings, and propeller blades the length of the device and spring them outward once it clears the sabot?
THAT is an AirSoft grenade launcher?
Seeing the picture, I thought it was the “real” thing!
Its crazy how close airsoft stuff is to the real thing. I needed an AR-15 barrel wrench, but couldn’t find one locally. I found a 3d printed one on thingiverse, printed it, and to my surprise it not only fit perfectly, but held up long enough to loosen the barrel. This is a part you can’t even really see easily when the gun is assembled, but the airsoft manufacturer still make it exactly like the real thing. I guess the airsoft crowd takes accuracy very seriously. (i’m on a pun roll today)
Whats going to fire it out of the tube? A 40mm grenade has an internal propulsion charge, will he be using gun powder to launch it? Obviously the airsoft model he’s using wont hold up to that, so is that model just for testing that it physically fits in the barrel?
Another option for launching it would be a can cannon, plus it would give him more room with work with. Its basically a metal tube that replaces the barrel of an AR-15 and uses blanks to launch a coke can or tennis ball or anything else that fits down it and makes a decent seal. We all know how easy it is to get an AR-15 (assuming he’s in the states) and the can cannon isn’t a regulated part, so if you can get the rifle you can get the cannon. I’d imagine getting this setup would be much more attainable, but decidedly less badass, than owning a 40mm grenade launcher.
Oh and sweet project and concept, hopefully it gets off the ground (pun unabashedly intended)
TAGin makes CO2 launching shells.You charge them with CO2, and a button valve on the back gets pressed by a lever system in the launcher. This releases the CO2 and propels the projectile forward. It basically acts like a self contained air cannon. The GL-06 styled launcher, or the M32 id like to get, just make for convenient aiming and firing. Not to mention look cool as heck :)
Several people have suggested can-cannons, but I am currently not pursuing gunpowder propulsion for a variety of reasons. Prototyping/test launches are a bit less violent with pneumatic, and gives more options for fields to test at ;)
Cheers <3
Thanks for the info, good luck!
I agree, these are cheaper and more ubiquitious than the 40mm. 37mm flare launchers are what come to mind.
Gonna ask the stupid question…why does it need to come out of a grenade launcher? It can fly by itself, and usually that sort of thing is reserved for devices that can’t. I can see the interest in it being compact for portability, but I don’t see any advantage here over just chucking the thing into the air and letting the flight controller do its thing.
Or for that matter, using a rubber band slingshot or crossbow or something.
Partially because someone long ago said I couldnt make it work, and partially because its cool as heck :p
Also it gets the drone to a desired altitude and down range, without expending a mwh of battery. Climb-out is usually the most power intensive stage of flight with small birds like this, so using a bit of compressed gas to get past that and get in the air quickly? Worth it.
That said, the stall speed is also a concern. I am not yet sure the drone will maintain enough lift and control at a slow enough speed to allow for hand launching, though I would like to make that an option. Time will tell :) Cheers!
“the technology could also be used for search and rescue operations”
https://xkcd.com/2128/
Ssssshh! xD
Or seek and destroy. It really depends on the payload and the intention of the operator.
Putting a harmless observation drone in a tool also used for a deadly fragmentation grenade.
What could go wrong…. Not as if mistakes don’t happen. “You loaded the drone in this one right Bob?” “Yeah, oh wait it was tha”
China have a jeep with 8 exploding + 4 recon drones that can be launched from tubes. They are fixed wing UAV with folded wings.
https://technabob.com/blog/2019/05/12/china-drone-launching-humvee/