Imagine for a moment that something has taken out your phone line, cell, and fibre connection so you have no internet. For some of you this may even be reality, but go with it and imagine yourself deciding to use your unexpectedly disconnected lockdown time pursuing that code project you always promised yourself. You pull out your laptop and fire up a code editor. Can you write code that works, without the Internet as a handy crib sheet? [Austin Z. Henley] couldn’t, when he tried writing a straightforward web app. He uses it as a hook to muse on the nature of learning, and it’s certainly a thought-provoking subject.
It has become an indispensable tool for the engineer and the coder alike, to constantly refer to online knowledge. This makes absolute sense, as it provides a reference library that will be many orders of magnitude in excess of anything an individual can possibly hold personally.
This holds true whether the resource takes the form of code snippets from StackOverflow or GitHub, or data sheets from TI or Microchip. Even our calculations have moved online, as it’s often much quicker to use an online calculator on a web page to derive for example an impedance calculation. This is not necessarily a bad thing, instead it’s an enabler; skills that used to take months to master due to slow information access can now be acquired in an afternoon. But it does pose the interesting question, in the Internet age what is the measure of an expert coder? Is it the ability to produce the code effectively with whatever help is available, or is it a guru-like mastery of the code? Maybe it’s both. If you have the Internet, give us your views in the comments.
25 thoughts on “Can You Code Without Google?”
I can on a microcontroller unless I’m doing something strange, but not on a computer.
I’m still a big fan of reference books and handheld calculators (my trusty HP16C), so I’d be fine without the web. I’d have previously downloaded the instruction set references so I’d have my MSP430 or PIC instructions handy. With the PDF documents on the computer and books (Javascript, HTML) I’d have what I needed.
There’s reference code, the code I write, data sheets, and web pages to deal with. While I grab as much as I can, sorting it can be an issue.
Do I sort by part, by project, or document type? What about application notes that cover multiple parts, or parts used in multiple projects?
Example: thanks to SDR, my ADC circuits often need to refer to RF circuits – which use filter design notes / calculators. And this is before the data gets crunched in a microcontroller / FPGA, which will have it’s own notes on DSP etc. Shortcuts and links can help, but I still need to regularly purge my library of duplicated content.
My workshop is off-grid (by necessity), with power supplied by solar panels and a battery bank. No internet access there either. I do have a laptop there that I can use sparingly, being mindful of the power consumption, so I very much rely on downloading datasheets and saving webpages to a USB drive at home, then offloading to the laptop for use at the workshop.
This definitely slows down some projects, as I often don’t have immediate access to information I would like. Because of this, I more often still use the reference books I keep there. It also makes me very appreciative of what we have in a 1st-world society, and very mindful of what much of the world does without.
Reference Books….that is what really does separate the young from the old. I agree 100%, manuals and an algorithm book, and of course K&R “C”…that’s all I’d need. Thing is if Borland would have survived the 1990’s we’d have actual great self contained IDEs’s and such. I learned to code in college with a dual floppy system, “K&R “C” book, and an algorithm, library book.
In Australia it having google is potentially a reality anyway.
That aside I have been attempting to learn nodeJS and despite been young enough to have had access to the internet at home for more than half my life I still look for physical books. ( which ironic given I’m working on NodeJS)
Back in the 80s, I used to have a bookshelf of treasured programming books. The internet has helped rfree up shelf space from outdated material. Since then I have avoided buying IT books unless absolutely necessary. They are often bulky and expensive.
Nowadays all my crib sheets and code are sitting on free space in the cloud. When you go for job interviews, you often get tested, and even sometimes have to code on paper without google. This sorts the men from the boys, but its not a real life test.
Most of the code I write nowadays accesses internet resources, via soap etc. Even my microcontroller code is mostly IOT based. with very little standalone code.
Github and Stackoverflow are my gotos for help. Its hard to code anything nowadays without online help as all the apis and class libs are often documented on the web. Gone are the days of MSDN on cds, thankfully! Even compilers now often depend on the web. Theres no opton to go back.
And then there’s things like O’Reilly’s online library, among other things.
https://www.oreilly.com/
Ha, I don’t think so not anymore. Still why not gets you to your goal so much quicker
I haven’t used Google for coding in over two years! I’d be lost without DuckDuckGo, though. :)
good to test and see how far you can go without referring the internet.. an interesting experiment sort of
The “Second-system effect” is still very common for open-source projects, and it seems the more popular a project gets… the more pronounced the issue becomes.
For stuff you regularly use already… search is irrelevant. Yet for modern APIs with constantly evolving syntax (or worse the data structures themselves), than doxygen alone is unlikely going to resolve documentation issues.
For example, every time I see a heavy Qt or Boost dependency in a project, I know it is going to pose a long-term maintenance issue. And while it does make many problems trivial, it also adds some of the worst version compatibility issues with legacy code. This means one is knocked back to dealing with the basic core libraries, and building a large maintainable application is rather unnecessarily laborious.
All these tasks should be trivial, but inevitably constrain how much time people can invest into maintaining complex projects over the long-term. This inevitably leads to common solved build issues reemerging if you depend on an API area that permuted, and thus only likely documented on git/stack-overflow/forums by other users.
Google has an awful signal-to-noise ratio for similar reasons. The more obscure the search… the worse it becomes…
“imagine yourself deciding to use your unexpectedly disconnected lockdown time pursuing that code project you always promised yourself. You pull out your laptop and fire up a code editor.”
Laptop? No pencil and grid paper? You’re far too spoiled. I only use the text editor so others can read my horrid hand writing without accidentally summoning the great old ones.
I was just looking at my bookshelf the other day, and I can’t remember opening any of the books to remind me the proper way to format a call. Even man pages are mostly ignored.
Nope, stack overflow and cplusplus.com are pretty much what I google.
The difference is simply whether you’ve prepared to be working offline or not.
When I come across some information I know I might be using later on, I download it and put it aside so I don’t have to search for it again, because by experience I have found that information online tends to disappear after a while – your bookmarks go stale – or you forget the exact search terms and you can’t find it any longer, or it gets swamped by newer results for the same terms which has the same effect.
The thing you found 5 years ago is now swamped in search by links to Pinterest and the original source is long gone, so trying to find it again from the cyberspace is an exercise in futility. Therefore, if you find it, you better keep a copy of it.
One reason I’ve never erased my browser history.
I worked 7 years in Sahara in the middle of nowhere at petroleum drilling well sites. No internet, no gsm, nothing. The only new information came monthly by camels or every 3 months by helicopter.
All servicing and maintenance was done using the old-school method called “RTFM”. Sometimes I had to improvise with vacuum tubes I found in abandoned trash dumps – imagine “Tatooine”, it’s almost the same.
All repairing, improving and coding stuff is based on internal neural memory inside the brains, that’s why I get the big bucks after each mission. There’s no google to ask, no Stack Overflow to be inspired and no GitHub.
By the way – who needs that anyway? Oh, the owner – Microsoft – to be inspired woth fresh new ideas every day! Even Raspberry Pi is pinging Microsoft during RPI-OS updates.
“Imagine for a moment that something has taken out your phone line, cell, and fibre connection so you have no internet. ”
Power failure, winter storms. One doesn’t need lots of imagination. Our infrastructure is fragile.
But on the good side modern storage has gotten to the point a NAS can store a great amount of reference so internet down shouldn’t matter as much. Never mind all the tools needed. Even sync when everything comes back up.
Coding expertise has always gone beyond just knowing the right words to type on a screen. Knowing the tools (language features, libraries, coding styles, etc etc) you have available, understanding the permutations of how they can fit together to solve a problem, and having the experience needed pick a good combination out of all of the many, many bad ones… I think that’s the measure of an expert coder.
I have all my datasheets, programming reference on local copy. As long as power is still on, I am okay. Most of the code I write are bare metal and hardware by my own design, so I don’t need to look beyond that. I rarely look at other people’s code as it is a bigger mess to sort out. Nor do I need online help forums.
The bigger question is if I would sit around coding while my main line of communication is not working. Nope.
Depends on the language. For css, javascript, and php there is so much crossover I have to look up their different naming conventions. PHP especially. For things like C where the language is basically just syntax and functions are include-based I can get by looking through headers and libraries if I’m unsure.
Regardless of any, if I’m working in one for a good stretch I don’t need reference
Without access to the current sum total of easily accessible human knowledge (paywalls reducing access to mostly publicly funded research is wrong), things are slower, but not impossible. Instead of cloning chunks of freely available dodgy code by others, you sit down with a pencil and paper and work stuff out by hand, it is much much slower, but the end result is usually better (depending on your personal depth of knowledge and years of experience). But that is only easy for people who have either had long term intermittent access or someone who has been online for a very long time SMTP/FTP/NNTP/gopher/archie/… (pre-HTTP).
The current generation who have never lived without permanent 24/7/52 Internet access, it is probably impossible even to imagine how to function without access.
Whether Google today, or books in the past, it’s always been more important to be able to research and learn as you need it than it has been to know everything without using references. Back in the ’80s, while in college, there was an entire class on how to research technical problems in a college library, as well as other places (such as manufactures reps) to learn about a technical skill or component that you find yourself needing.
When I worked as a Unix Sysadmin, I worked (at first) for a really cool boss who liked to compliment us. He once bragged that I was the best person he knew at rapidly learning something new by researching it. That felt good. (It’s a shame that his replacement was a first-class jerk)
That said, if I expect to have to do something non-obvious in the future, I do take notes in a .txt file and save it on a local drive, no need to start over again.
Probably not I always forget complicated things like case operations.
If I have all the source code (to the tools, libraries, everything), then I would be able to get the job done. Being able to do a quick web search and get an answer or hint just saves so much time.
Of course, I feel sometimes it turns out to waste time rather than save time:
https://xkcd.com/979/
