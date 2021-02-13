Experiment With SFP Modules With This Handy Breakout

While most home networking hardware comes with network ports baked in from the factory, industrial grade gear is typically more versatile. Using standards like Small Form-factor Pluggable, or SFP, network switches can be used with a variety of transport mediums by simply swapping tranceivers in and out. These network devices typically handle the nitty gritty of transmitting Ethernet over fiber optics, and for those keen to experiment, this breakout may come in handy.
The board design comes complete with an SFP receptacle, allowing a variety of compatible receivers to be plugged in for experimentation. With the standard using differential signalling, the board carries hardware to allow the transceiver to be fed with single-ended signals instead, though a differential version is available too. The board can be used for transmitting different signals over fiber, outside just Ethernet, or used as a simple way to reprogram SFP modules via I2C. The latter can be useful to get around DRM in network switches that attempt to lock out generic transceiver modules.
It’s a useful piece of hardware for the fiber optic tinkerer and network admin alike. You might also find it useful if you’re building your own 10-gigabit network at home!
Neat! I remember making one of these nearly a decade ago for experimenting at work. I built two of my own Fibre testers using the boards I made up, they communicated over the fibre link so each end saw the stats for both ends.
SFP modules are honestly little more than high speed bi directional opto couplers.
Driving them is usually not too hard if one has a suitable single ended to bidirectional converter. (or if the chip one uses is bidirectional to start with.)
And a lot of high speed networking SFPs have fairly low jitter, opening the door for a lot of triggering applications as long as one takes propagation delay into account.
The main advantage of SFPs is when one combines them with some muxes and get fairly good datarates without needing to worry much about large voltage differences. Be it in HV experiments or just lightning protection. (unless one uses an SFP that isn’t using fiber, both coax (as in SMA connectors) and DAC exist on the market.)
