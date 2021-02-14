If you’re anything at all like this writer, you don’t spend a lot of time inspecting brownies past the initial object identification phase, preferring to insert them directly into the mouth post-haste. But those with more of an aesthetic focus take great care to produce brownies with a glossy, attractive skin. [Adam Ragusea] decided to find out what it takes to get a perfect brownie skin, time after time.
After many, many trays of brownies, [Adam], with the assistance of [Dr. Pia Sörensen], determined that the key seems to be making a brownie mixture with very finely dissolved sugar, in sucrose form, with a carefully controlled amount of water in the mixture. This produces a thick mixture which can hold together against the gases bubbling out during the cooking process, and produces a nice glossy skin. Too much water, and the mixture isn’t viscous enough to hold up, leading to brownies full of pock marks, while alternative sugars like fructose and glucose likely disrupt the ordered structure of sucrose molecules necessary for a shiny surface.
Together, [Adam] and [Pia] do a great job of exploring the molecular chemistry behind the process, as well as ruling out several myths that have been perpetuated in the viciously insular brownie subculture. All they’re missing is a set of standardised reflectivity tests executed with an Arduino and some photodiodes, but we’ll assume that was just cut for time. We’ve seen other hacks in the realm of molecular gastronomy before, like this homebrew kitchen centrifuge. Video after the break.
[Thanks to dkt01 for the tip!]
11 thoughts on “How To Bake Brownies With A Perfect Glossy Skin”
Hmm. Interesting. I always associated the shiny papery skin with icky factory brownies, and the nice textured top surface with yummy fresh-from-our-own-oven taste. I had no idea shiny skin was a desired feature, but it’s nice to know how it comes about.
I’ll still pass on it.
This ^
I associate shiny tops with sticking to the roof of your mouth. I associate cracked up tops like dry lake bed with the delicious slightly crisp, good, home baked brownies.
I too associate shiny buns of any kind as factory made reheated stuff that generally tends to be less fresh than other buns. Not to mention that a lot of the more glossy baked goods tends to offer more than just surface texture for that shine. Usually ending up with a more dry end product that simply doesn’t taste as good.
Ie, to me, the glossy surface isn’t an attractive feature in the slightest.
One can also just dilute “some” sugar in water and coat the buns in that post baking, but that tends to make them a bit sticky, and generally accumulate dust like a magnet… (I don’t know why some people do this, I guess it is for the more glossy surface, yet again a sign of the buns simply not being nice.)
A shiny bun is like a midrange PC stuffed full of RGB.
One can either spend effort on looks, or one can spend it on what actually matters.
I think you’re confusing buns with brownies?
Also, “shiny buns” suggests something from an altogether different industry different to me
I believe shiny top on cake is US/CAD thing vs nice mushy Europe style. Same thing with circle/rectangle apple pie?
Shiny top? -> egg wash.
I usually get that skin from boxed brownies. It’s cool to know these tips for better brownie appearance. When they mention air bubbles my first thought was throw the batter into a vacuum chamber like we see with resin here on HaD.
What does “finely dissolved” mean? Less than 10k results on Google for that term.
Well, actually dissolved, it can reach saturation and end up a gritty slurry. So not just wet and in suspension but thoroughly homogenised into the solvent. Might take some gentle heating.
Hmmm. I’m afraid I can’t accept these results without replicating them a few times…for science of course.
