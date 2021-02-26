Bad Week For Boeing: Reports Of Third Engine Failure Causes Emergency Landing In Moscow

Early Friday morning a Boeing 777 performed an emergency landing in Moscow, according to Russian media. The Interfax news agency cites an anonymous source who claims the landing was caused by an engine failure on a flight from Hong Kong to Madrid. According to the Hong Kong civil aviation department this was a cargo flight. So far no injuries have been reported.
Engine failures happen, pilots train for them, and our airport infrastructure is setup to accommodate emergency landings like this. However, the timing of this reported failure is notable. This is the second engine failure on a 777 within a week, and the third to occur in a Boeing aircraft.
Shortly after takeoff on Saturday, February 20th, a United Airlines flight bound for Hawaii made an emergency landing after suffering a catastrophic failure of the right engine. The event was widely shared on social media, you likely saw the video from a passenger inside the Boeing 777-200 that shows the damaged engine on fire — if you haven’t you really should. There was also damage on the ground due to falling debris. This prompted Boeing to launch inspections of all 777-200s, and soon afterwards the NTSB published photos of the damaged engine. No injuries have been reported.
Two days later, on February 22nd, a Boeing 747-400 cargo plane operated by Longtail Aviation suffered an engine failure over the Netherlands, dropping parts that reportedly injured two people on the ground. This is a different model of aircraft but uses a Pratt & Whitney PW4000, in the same family as the Pratt & Whitney PW4070/4090 on the United 777-200.
Reports of this morning’s emergency landing in Moscow will need to be verified and investigated, and we have not seen confirmation on what type of engine the Rossiya Airlines B777-300ER used. For comparison the 777-300ERs of the United fleet and the 777-300ERs operated by Emirates both use General Electric engines rather than Pratt & Whitney models, so it is likely the Rossiya aircraft also had a GE engine.
The fact that the flights were all able to make safe landings is a testament to the redundant engineering of these aircraft. CNET did a deep dive into last Saturday’s engine failure and notes that it was an Extended-range Operations Performance Standards (ETOPS) aircraft capable of flying long distances on a single engine — necessary if an aircraft needed to make it half-way to Hawaii on one engine for an emergency landing. They also report on two other Pratt & Whitney PW-4000 engine failures in 2018 and
2000 2020, although as mentioned before, today’s incident likely didn’t involve an engine from this maker.
Does this have anything to do with hollow blades?
Not directly, no. The blades are hollow to save weight, but it doesn’t in and of itself compromise the blade integrity. Turbofan blades have been hollow for many years, it’s not new tech. However, if the process in creating those blades was compromised, then they might have weaknesses that weren’t planned for.
Looks bad for Boeing, but in general I’m inclined to think this isn’t their fault, rather P&W or GE, they’re self contained units so not sure where this could possibly involve Boeing aside from how they’re interfaced with the rest of the plane.
One question to ask is whether these planes were mothballed during the earlier Coronavirus outbreaks. Could this be a symptom of that stagnancy time they had to endure?
It really shouldn’t look bad for Boeing in this case – they make the airframe that the engines are mounted to, but not the actual engines – nor does Boeing do any of the MRO on the engines. These are (at least in two cases) Pratt & Whitney engines – it should look bad for them. A Boeing 777 can have GE, P&W, or a few other engine types mounted to it, and (in the case of 737’s) they can be several models of engine.
If a wing comes off of the plane, that looks bad for Boeing and the airline – this should look bad for Pratt & Whitney.
The airlines contract separately with engine manufacturers for their maintenance. In this case it seems it’s GE instead of PW.
The core issue with these engine failures is inspections that are too infrequent. These blades accumulate cracks, ablation, pitting, and chipping. There are acceptable thresholds for these types of wear/damage, and when exceeded the engine is taken out of service and repaired or rebuilt. Because the inspections ground the aircraft for a time, and require trained technicians, it’s my opinion that the airlines are cost cutting in this area perhaps justifying by saying the planes fly less frequently and/or are less loaded. These particular metal blades are acoustically vibrated and looked at with IR as the cracks will cause hot spots. There are also visual inspections for the other wear and tear. Attention airlines – please inspect your engines and airframes!
Engine maintenance is handled directly by engine manufacturers separately from the airframe.
Actually, airlines can decide to do full teardown/rebuilds on engines themselves (I believe that British Airways does it this way) or an MRO (Maintain, Repair, Overhaul) company can be contracted. Everyone has to follow the manufacturers guidelines, but there are a lot of caveats to how closely those rules are followed and some airlines chose to exceed manufacturer’s specs (replace parts more frequently or before they fall completely out of spec) while others simply meet spec – it is a financial choice for each airline.
But other things do figure into maintenance – not just how many hours or takeoff/landing cycles has the engine gone through, but how has it been treated while in operation – some pilots land harder that others (take a multi-ton high-rpm spinning rod and start smacking it around on its bearings) and even though a bird strike might not kill an engine outright, it can cause damage to a first or second stage blade that a pilot might not be able to see…
I think that is mischaraterizing the trouble.
Commercial transport aircraft (part 121, etc) have scheduled A checks where engine inspection is done. The time between inspections may be longer than normal because the individual aircraft are flown less, since the time between checks are in airframe hours. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aircraft_maintenance_checks
It could be with less flying corrosion is taking is toll on the engines sooner.
It is likely with aircraft coming back on line out of storage there will be a few more failures that appear until the fleet is being exercised regularly.
Wait until the investigation is done before blaming the bean counters.
ETOPS: Engines Turn Or Passengers Swim
So is United, Boeing or GE buying that guy a brand new truck? (youtube vid)
